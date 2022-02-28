The Roy family f---ing wins.

The cast of Succession took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night — which was to be expected, given the rave reviews they all received during the salty HBO dramedy's remarkable third season. This was their first SAG Awards nomination and win.

Series star Brian Cox started the acceptance speech by thanking the show's writers, his fellow cast members, and the casting department. Toward the end, though, he turned his attention to the ongoing armed crisis in Ukraine and how it's affecting fellow artists both there and in Russia.

"It's particularly awful in terms of what it's affecting the other people, particularly in our profession," said Cox, referencing the how the President of Ukraine was a comic performer before he took political office. "The thing that's really distressed me is what's happening in Russia to my fellow actors and actresses and performers, and critics. They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine. And I think that is pretty awful. I think we should all stand together and also for those people in Russia who do not like what's going on, particularly the artists."

Succession Cast Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession centers on the incredibly dysfunctional Roy family, led by Logan Roy (Cox), who runs one of the largest media companies in the world. The series is essentially about his privileged children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) — jockeying for power and control of the Waystart Royco. In the season 3 finale, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv banded together to finally wrest power from their Machiavellian father, but failed in disastrous fashion.

The members of the cast who were honored Sunday night include: Cox, Strong, Culkin, Snook, Ruck, Nicholas Braun (Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom), J Smith-Cameron (Gerri), Peter Friedman (Frank), Juliana Canfield (Jess), Dagmara Dominczyk (Karolina), Jihae (Berry), Dasa Nekrasova (Comfrey), Scott Nicholson (Colin), David Rasche (Karl), Fisher Steven (Hugo), and Zoë Winters (Kerry).

Succession's cast beat out the ensembles of Yellowstone, The Handmaid's Tale, The Morning Show, and Squid Game.

Succession has already been renewed for a fourth season — which means there's more rich family conflict on the way.

