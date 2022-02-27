Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: See the list of winners (updating live)
Actors: they love other actors! They'll prove just that as the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners are announced Sunday evening across the industry guild's live ceremony set to broadcast on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, plus two stunt ensemble awards announced during EW and PEOPLE's red carpet pre-show.
The largest Hollywood union on the awards trail, SAG represents over 100,000 working performers across a variety of media, and with strong crossover membership into the Academy, the group is often considered a harbinger of Oscar tastes on the awards season horizon. SAG also often lifts up popular performances and projects broadcast on streaming and television, this year including a healthy haul of nods for HBO's Succession and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.
This year, among the film awards race, many of SAG's top choices deviated from the Academy's eventual nominees, including a Best Actress set that snubbed Kristen Stewart (Spencer) in favor of Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), though Oscar ultimately snubbed Mother Monster from its lineup.
Oscar Best Picture frontrunner The Power of the Dog is also noticeably absent from SAG's category for film ensembles, despite three of its actors (Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee) garnering individual nominations. Eventual Best Picture nominees like Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Don't Look Up were, however, included among the SAG Awards's top category, as was House of Gucci.
Since the SAG Awards' first ceremony in 1995, 19 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar, though last year's guild champion Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) ultimately lost the Oscar to Nomadland's Frances McDormand. The total number of winners jumps to 22 for Best Actor contenders, but, again, last year's SAG Awards winner for Best Actor, the late Chadwick Boseman (also for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) lost the Oscar to The Father star Anthony Hopkins. On the supporting side, both of 2021's SAG Awards winners (Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn) repeated at the Oscars.
Across the same period, SAG has only awarded 12 of the Academy's Best Picture winners with its ensemble honor, not including last year's winner The Trial of the Chicago 7. Upon winning Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland became only the fourth film in history (in addition to Braveheart, Green Book, and The Shape of Water) to win the Academy's top category despite missing out on an ensemble nomination from SAG. The Power of the Dog looks to have a good chance at repeating that trend at the March 27 Oscars.
See the full list of 2022 SAG Awards winners below, updating live as they're announced throughout the ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT.
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
WINNER: No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Comedy Series Ensemble
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: Squid Game
