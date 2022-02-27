See which actors other actors love the most at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Actors: they love other actors! They'll prove just that as the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners are announced Sunday evening across the industry guild's live ceremony set to broadcast on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, plus two stunt ensemble awards announced during EW and PEOPLE's red carpet pre-show.

The largest Hollywood union on the awards trail, SAG represents over 100,000 working performers across a variety of media, and with strong crossover membership into the Academy, the group is often considered a harbinger of Oscar tastes on the awards season horizon. SAG also often lifts up popular performances and projects broadcast on streaming and television, this year including a healthy haul of nods for HBO's Succession and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside 2022 SAG Awards winners revealed. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since the SAG Awards' first ceremony in 1995, 19 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar, though last year's guild champion Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) ultimately lost the Oscar to Nomadland's Frances McDormand. The total number of winners jumps to 22 for Best Actor contenders, but, again, last year's SAG Awards winner for Best Actor, the late Chadwick Boseman (also for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) lost the Oscar to The Father star Anthony Hopkins. On the supporting side, both of 2021's SAG Awards winners (Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn) repeated at the Oscars.

Across the same period, SAG has only awarded 12 of the Academy's Best Picture winners with its ensemble honor, not including last year's winner The Trial of the Chicago 7. Upon winning Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland became only the fourth film in history (in addition to Braveheart, Green Book, and The Shape of Water) to win the Academy's top category despite missing out on an ensemble nomination from SAG. The Power of the Dog looks to have a good chance at repeating that trend at the March 27 Oscars.

See the full list of 2022 SAG Awards winners below, updating live as they're announced throughout the ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT.

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Squid Game

