SAG-AFTRA releases shortest statement after Donald Trump resigns from union: 'Thank you'

After Donald Trump resigned from SAG-AFTRA on Thursday following disciplinary charges filed against him, the union released the shortest possible statement.

"Thank you," the perfunctory statement reads. What more needs to be said?

Image zoom Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Jan. 19, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White filed charges against Trump for his role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol, "and in sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members," according to the official release. The requested penalty was expulsion from the union.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" Trump wrote in his resignation letter (because he can no longer tweet). "While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!"

Trump's letter also goes on to describe how he believes he "greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others."

"Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union," the letter continues. "Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, 'Why isn't the union fighting for me?' These, however, are policy failures. Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious."

He ends the letter by saying, "I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."