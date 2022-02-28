Kudrow and Sorvino joined forces at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards as presenters, 25 years after starring in the cult comedy classic.

The actresses joined forces in their characters' signature pink and blue, respectively, as presenters at Sunday night's SAG Awards ceremony, 25 years after they starred in director David Mirkin's 1997 comedy classic about a pair of comically aloof besties who drive from their home in California back to their Arizona hometown for their 10-year class reunion.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?" Kudrow asked Sorvino, channeling her original delivery as Michele from the film. Sorvino responded: "I just realized this, we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles."

Sorvino then brought out a stack of Post-its (which she famously didn't invent in the film) as they presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble to the cast of Ted Lasso.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino at party in a scene from the film 'Romy And Michele's High School Reunion', 1997. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.' | Credit: Touchstone/Getty

Though the film received slightly above-average reviews and was a moderate box office performer upon its initial release, it has since grown to become a cult favorite thanks in part to Kudrow and Sorvino's off-kilter work, the script's bonkers tone, and a colorful cast of supporting characters hilariously played by actors like Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Julia Campbell, Camryn Manheim, and Elaine Hendrix.

"There's something about Romy and Michele that's very enduring," Sorvino previously told EW about the film's legacy. "I think it's the nerd friendship, rising above and silliness of it all because we're really stupid. We think we're smart, but we're really dumb and yet we love each other."

Watch a portion of Kudrow and Sorvino's Romy and Michele reunion above, and see the full list of 2022 SAG Awards winners here.

