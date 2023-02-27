It's the best awards show of the year.

The SAG Awards were basically one big Parks and Rec reunion

Premieres: Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. on NBC Stars: Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari What to expect: Leslie (Poehler) heads to Parks and Recreation Show More About Parks and Recreation type TV Show network NBC

The cast of Parks and Recreation are trading Pawnee City Hall for the SAG Awards.

It's been eight years since we said goodbye to the employees of Indiana's most delightful local government department. But Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony essentially served as a mini reunion for the show, with multiple Parks and Rec cast members reuniting on stage and off.

First, Amy Poehler (who played Leslie Knope) and Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate) walked the red carpet and posed for pictures together. Later, Poehler took the stage to present with her onscreen husband Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt.

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 'Parks and Recreation' stars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott reunite at the 2023 SAG Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Plaza herself was nominated as part of the ensemble of The White Lotus, while Scott was nominated both individually and as part of the ensemble of Severance.

It's been nearly a decade since Parks and Rec went off the air, but the cast has remained close. (After all, Leslie would be the first to remind us that the most important things in life are friends, waffles, and work — or is that waffles, friends, and work?) Earlier this year, Poehler stopped by Saturday Night Live to support Plaza's hosting debut, and the two even reprised their roles as Leslie and April for a Weekend Update segment.

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 SAG Awards | Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Meanwhile, many of the female cast members have kept up their annual tradition of celebrating Galentine's Day together. This Feb. 13, Poehler and Plaza gathered with Rashida Jones (who played Ann Perkins) and Kathryn Hahn (who played political advisor Jennifer Barkley).

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.

Related content: