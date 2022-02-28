Michael Keaton nearly misses SAG Awards win during bathroom break, rolls onto stage

In a roller coaster of a speech, the Dopesick star also paid tribute to his late nephew, who died after an accidental overdose.

Michael Keaton showed off some Batman-worthy skills at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, after almost missing his win due to an ill-timed bathroom break.

The Dopesick star won the SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries at Sunday's ceremony, but he almost missed his moment. After presenter Salma Hayek announced the award, she awkwardly paused while Keaton came dashing in from the audience, eventually rolling onto stage. As he accepted his trophy, he explained that he was in the men's room, adding, "It is packed, by the way."

In a roller coaster of a speech, Keaton thanked his fellow SAG members and spoke about how meaningful it was to be recognized for a project like Dopesick, an unflinching Hulu drama about the opioid epidemic. "I have a job where I can be part of a production like Dopesick that can actually spawn thought, conversation, and actual change," Keaton told the audience. "Who gets to have that job? How fortunate am I that good can come from something I do?"

Michael Keaton SAG Awards 2022 Michael Keaton wins Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries at the 2022 SAG Awards | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

He went on to condemn global inequities and celebrate Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelensky, himself a former actor. Keaton closed by talking about his personal connection to Dopesick, and he got choked up as he paid tribute to his late nephew, who died after an accidental overdose.

Keaton beat out fellow nominees Ewan McGregor for Halston, Oscar Isaac for Scenes From a Marriage, Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown, and Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus.

Backstage after his win, Keaton told reporters that he wasn't sure how he almost missed his big moment, adding, "I could have sworn I had another 20 minutes. I am bad at this. So I thought, 'Well, better hit the bathroom.'"

Additional reporting by Lauren Huff.