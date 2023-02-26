Lisa Ann Walter brings Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix as her date to the SAG Awards

Celebratory Oreos dipped in peanut butter are in order: Lisa Ann Walter attended the 2023 SAG Awards with her bestie and The Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix.

The two channeled old Hollywood for the ceremony, with Walter opting for a billowing black gown opposite Hendrix's classic tux. "Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix told EW and PEOPLE on the red carpet.

"The best looking date in a tux I've ever had," Walter said.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Screen Actors Guild Awards Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 2023 SAG Awards together | Credit: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Walter and Hendrix starred opposite Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid in 1998's The Parent Trap, an update of the 1961 film centered on twin sisters from opposite sides of the Atlantic who, upon meeting each other at camp, decide to switch lives in an effort to get their divorced parents (Quaid and Natasha Richardson) back together.

Twitter couldn't contain their excitement over the Meredith and Chessy reunion.

Walter is nominated alongside the cast of Abbott Elementary in the Comedy Series Ensemble category, vying against the folks of Barry, The Bear, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building. Creator and star Quinta Brunson also picked up a nomination for Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

In a season 2 episode of the hit sitcom that aired last month, Walter paid homage to her beloved Parent Trap character by donning her signature denim overshirt as her character Melissa's casual homewear, much to the delight of fans. Walter told EW that the Easter egg was very much intentional on her part.

"I wanted to dress a little bit differently at home," she said. "They said, 'Well, what do you want?' And I went, 'I'm in my kitchen. We're standing over food. Let me throw a little Easter egg for the Chessy fans because they're so vocal and I love them and they all dress like the character. So, let me do this."

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.

