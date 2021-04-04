Leslie Odom Jr. explains how his wife Nicolette Robinson saved One Night in Miami

One Night in Miami (2021 movie) Streaming Options

Not only did Leslie Odom Jr. get to act opposite his wife Nicolette Robinson in Amazon Studios' One Night in Miami, her casting may have saved the movie.

"We were in a bind," the actor who plays Sam Cooke in the film explains during PEOPLE, EW, and TNT's 2021 SAG Awards pre-show. "An actress was cast pre-COVID, and we were supposed to shoot these scenes between Sam and Barbara [Cooke] in L.A. after we wrapped in Louisiana at the beginning of March last year. And you guys know, everything shut down, and so the film, we didn't get to get these scenes until June."

Lesli Odom Jr. Image zoom Nicolette Robinson and Lesli Odom Jr. on February 28, 2021 | Credit: Phoebe Joaquin/Getty Images

"We were still not out of the woods with COVID yet," the actor continues. "They were looking for a fabulous actress, I told [director] Regina King, 'Well, you know, I just happen to live with one of the greatest actresses you will find,' and so it worked out." Odom jokes that he even added, "We've been quarantining together, if you want to throw in a kiss, we're good."

And it all paid off. The couple — who just welcomed a second child — is nominated together for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, along with the rest of the One Night in Miami cast, at tonight's SAG Awards. Odom is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Cooke.

