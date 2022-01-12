Prior to her death in 2018, Franklin hand-picked Hudson to portray her on the big screen by giving the Dreamgirls Oscar winner her blessing. "We spoke weekly, and she would have conversations," Hudson told EW of her relationship with the late singer and how being so close to Franklin influenced her performance. "And it wasn't until I was like, in the middle of things or even doing research and I'm like, 'Wow, she wasn't just talking, she was really speaking from experience; these were real-life happenings for her for me to draw from,' or 'Wow, that's what she saw in me that I didn't think of that she may have seen that made her pick me.' It was realizations of that over and over again."