Jennifer Coolidge fell in love with acting when her dad let her ditch school to watch Chaplin films

Jennifer Coolidge gives great speech. Some things are certain: The sun rises in the east, on Wednesdays we wear pink, and Jennifer Coolidge will give a memorable speech at an awards ceremony.

At Sunday's SAG Awards, Coolidge delivered once again as she picked up the Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her lauded turn in The White Lotus' second season.

Jennifer Coolidge Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 SAG Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Upon accepting her award, Coolidge seemed flustered and emotional, thanking friend and White Lotus creator Mike White for giving her something greater than money: a change in her perspective. Coolidge also gave props to another man who changed her perspective — her father.

Noting that her parents found it impossible to lie, Coolidge recalled the one time her dad actually did, when he bailed her out of first grade to take her to a Charlie Chaplin film festival. She credited that moment with inspiring her to become an actor.

"I swear to God, seeing Charlie Chaplin for the first time," Coolidge said, "it's my love of film, it's my love of actors, all of that came from the first grade!"

Although she was almost overcome with emotion during the speech, Coolidge reliably ended on a funny note, thanking her date, beloved character actor Tim Bagley, with whom she's been "best buds for like 20 years."

"I can't wait till we get home," she said suggestively to the openly gay Bagley.

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.

