"Yes," Curtis responded when Haley Lu Richardson asked if she'd appear in season 3. "I don't even know what it is, but I will do it."

Jamie Lee Curtis agrees to be on White Lotus — whatever that is — on SAG Awards red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis knows a lot.

How to survive Michael Myers for 45 years. How to romance Michelle Yeoh with hot dog fingers. Arnold Schwarzenegger's true lies. But she apparently doesn't know what The White Lotus is. However, that wasn't going to stop her from agreeing to appear in season 3 of the hit HBO series.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 SAG Awards Jamie Lee Curtis on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet | Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

On the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards, White Lotus season 2 survivor Haley Lu Richardson (Tanya's erstwhile assistant Portia), was chatting with PEOPLE and EW during our red carpet live stream with Curtis next in line.

Richardson — who was fangirling because it's Jame Lee Effing Curtis — exclaimed she's been saying that the Everything Everywhere All at Once star should be in the next season of The White Lotus.

Curtis was clearly not sure what was going on, but since she's been yes-anding her way through this awards season, agreed. "Yes," she said, with a hint of suspicion, after Richardson asked if she'd do the show. "I don't even know what it is, but I will do it." Before this deal went any further, Curtis did have one question: "Where does it shoot?"

"In beautiful places around the world, at four-, five-star resorts," Richardson responded, though when prompted, she admitted she didn't know where Mike White and co. would be going next. Curtis seemed... intrigued. So is this verbal contract legit?

"Twitter it. Or whatever," the iconic actress commanded.

So... Jamie Lee Curtis is on the next season of White Lotus? Is that how Hollywood works? Twitter it!

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

