Don't miss a moment of the glitz and glamour at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

How to watch the 2022 SAG Awards and red carpet pre-show

It's almost time for actors to celebrate their peers!

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will give actors the chance to honor what they've voted as the best performances across film and television in the last year and to celebrate the resilience of their profession, which has faced unprecedented challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who follow awards shows purely for celeb sightings can't go wrong with this ceremony, since it's all about celebrating actors.

Winslet will present Helen Mirren with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Because actors are the largest voting branch of the Academy, big winners at the SAG Awards can often help forecast trends for the Oscars. This year, in particular, all eyes are on the winners since COVID-19 has made them the first major awards ceremony to take place in 2022.

When and where the 2022 SAG Awards air

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on both TNT and TBS.

How to watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and online

As always, the best way to catch the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is to watch them live on broadcast television. They will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For those who require a different format, TNT and TBS subscribers can watch the SAG Awards live using the networks' websites, mobile apps, and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).

For the first time ever, the ceremony will be available to view in total the next day on HBO Max.

20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

How to watch the red carpet pre-show

If the red carpet glamour is a must-see part of your night, we've got you covered. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will be bringing you red carpet footage and interviews live beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons, Janine Rubenstein, and Andrea Boehlke will be joined by EW's awards editor Gerrad Hall to bring us all the behind-the-scenes scoop from right there on the carpet at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger.

Tune in on multiple platforms, including EW.com, PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com, and the social channels for PEOPLE, EW, and PeopleTV.

Don't miss a moment of the glitz and glamour from the first heeled shoe to hit the red carpet to the last teary-eyed acceptance speech.

Check out the full list of nominees.

Check out The Awardist podcast for interviews with this year's top contenders for the Oscars and more of Hollywood's biggest awards.