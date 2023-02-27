SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher is busy dealing with Barbra Streisand's health insurance
Hollywood, baby. One day you're working at a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens. The next you're president of SAG-AFTRA.
Fran Fine, Fran Drescher's character on The Nanny, famously loved Barbra Streisand, with an entire episode dedicated to Ms. Fine almost meeting her idol. Well, on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet, Ms. Drescher casually dropped that Babs is now the one trying to get a hold of her.
Speaking with PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live (above), Drescher discussed her duties as president of SAG-AFTRA and turns out, legendary divas have clerical questions too.
"I got a call from Barbra Streisand," Drescher revealed, asking, "Why aren't I covered on [husband] Jim [Brolin]'s healthcare anymore?" Asked if she was kidding, Drescher responded, "I am not kidding, bless her heart!"
But no matter how many singer-actress-director-cultural institutions she may have in her phone book, Drescher's still a girl from Queens who made good.
Speaking about a recent injury, Madam President admitted that she's got a toe still in recovery. That didn't keep her out of her heels, though, as she noted, "But they're closed-tooooooe!"
Never change, Fran.
The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.
