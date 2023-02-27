Franny, can you hear me? The flashy girl from Flushing is now fielding calls from BARBRA.

Hollywood, baby. One day you're working at a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens. The next you're president of SAG-AFTRA.

Fran Drescher, Barbra Streisand Fran Drescher (left) is busy dealing with Barbra Streisand's health insurance | Credit: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Speaking with PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live (above), Drescher discussed her duties as president of SAG-AFTRA and turns out, legendary divas have clerical questions too.

"I got a call from Barbra Streisand," Drescher revealed, asking, "Why aren't I covered on [husband] Jim [Brolin]'s healthcare anymore?" Asked if she was kidding, Drescher responded, "I am not kidding, bless her heart!"

But no matter how many singer-actress-director-cultural institutions she may have in her phone book, Drescher's still a girl from Queens who made good.

Speaking about a recent injury, Madam President admitted that she's got a toe still in recovery. That didn't keep her out of her heels, though, as she noted, "But they're closed-tooooooe!"

Never change, Fran.

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.