Chadwick Boseman makes SAG Awards history with 4 film nominations in a single year

With Thursday morning's Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations comes news that Chadwick Boseman made some award season history.

The late star of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods is the first actor to ever receive four SAG Award nominations for the film categories in one year.

In addition to a nomination for each Netflix film in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Boseman is a contender in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category for playing Levee in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and is up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role SAG Award for his turn as Stormin' Norman in Da 5 Bloods.

Other actors like Jamie Foxx and Maggie Smith have been nominated four times in one year before, but at least one of those nominations was in a TV category.

While Boseman died of colon cancer in Sept. 2020, his work continues to live on this award season, having also received a 2021 Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday.