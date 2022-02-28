The best and worst moments from the 2022 SAG Awards

Worst: Lady Gaga's pronunciation of House of Gucci

It can be difficult to make the standard "movie presentations" interesting at awards shows. We get that. And because of that, those presentations tend to provide at least one memorable moment per show. And this time, that award goes to House of Gucci's Lady Gaga, who walked on stage with her costar Jared Leto to present their project. For the most part, they kept things pretty straightforward, until Gaga decided to wrap things up by channeling her character's accent for her truly inspired pronunciation of "House of Gucci." And if we never hear that accent again, it will be too soon. —S.H.