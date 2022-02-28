The best and worst moments from the 2022 SAG Awards
Every awards show comes with its highs and lows. Sometimes your favorites win, sometimes they don't. But results aside, awards shows are always filled with moments that get people talking, and the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were no different, offering up a handful of moments we'll remember for reasons both good and bad.
From Michael Keaton's epic entrance — he was in the restroom! — to Helen Mirren's speech (and every boring reunion in between), we've rounded up the 10 moments from the SAG Awards that we'll still be talking about tomorrow (and the next day).
Best: Cousin Greg opens the show
When you know you're going to kick off the show with the traditional "I'm an actor" speeches, there's really only one choice: You start with Cousin Greg. Nicholas Braun channeled his doofy Succession character — as an annoyed Kieran Culkin channeled his — and gave a charmingly funny speech about getting his SAG card as a kid and drinking a ridiculous amount of soda on set. Leave it to Cousin Greg to set the perfect tone for the evening. —Samantha Highfill
Worst: The lack of an opening number
Perhaps it's not fair, but when you announce that the SAG Awards are going to open with a Hamilton reunion and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs will be taking the stage together... you get people's hopes up! And as charming as those three were during their opening speech, it was undeniably a bummer not to watch them perform any type of number. Their suits looked great, but we were hoping for just a bit more excitement. —S.H.
Best: Troy Kotsur makes history
CODA's Troy Kotsur became the first-ever deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award, picking up the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. In a touching acceptance speech, he thanked his CODA costars and recounted how he's been a SAG member for more than two decades, joining the union back when "I used to sleep in my car." Consider this the warm-up speech for when he potentially wins the Oscar next month! —Devan Coggan
Best: Translators win MVP
Between all of wins for Squid Games and CODA, Sunday ended up being a big night for translators. And you know what? They killed it! It's stressful enough to take the stage as the star of a project, but to have to stand by their side and perfectly relay their message? Talk about pressure. If we were to designate any MVPs for the night, it would be each and every translator who got up there and nailed it. —S.H.
Worst: Lady Gaga's pronunciation of House of Gucci
It can be difficult to make the standard "movie presentations" interesting at awards shows. We get that. And because of that, those presentations tend to provide at least one memorable moment per show. And this time, that award goes to House of Gucci's Lady Gaga, who walked on stage with her costar Jared Leto to present their project. For the most part, they kept things pretty straightforward, until Gaga decided to wrap things up by channeling her character's accent for her truly inspired pronunciation of "House of Gucci." And if we never hear that accent again, it will be too soon. —S.H.
Best: Helen Mirren keeps it real
A very pink Helen Mirren accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award, paying tribute to her fellow "rogues and vagabonds" with a playful speech. After an introduction from two of her favorite Kates/Cates (Winslet and Blanchett), Mirren reflected on her decades in the industry and attributed her success to always sticking to her motto: "Be on time, and don't be an ass." Hear, hear! —D.C.
Best: Brian Cox's mask with a message
As Succession's massive cast took the stage to accept the SAG Award for Drama Series Ensemble, Brian Cox was one of the last to join them. He hung back to put on his mask, and as he stepped on stage, he revealed the message written on it, an expletive-laden declaration straight from Logan Roy himself: "F--- off." —D.C.
Worst: Boring reunions
We love reunions! Nostalgia is the best! But are awards shows the best place to provide memorable reunions? Not so much. From Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's Romy and Michele reunion — complete with a colorful callback to their best outfits from the film — to Scandal's Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn presenting an award together, the night was full of slightly exciting pairings that didn't really amount to much. Sorry but we just wanted more. —S.H.
Best: Michael Keaton lets it roll
If there was a SAG Award for Most Dramatic Entrance, Michael Keaton would have it on lock. The Dopesick actor almost missed his win for Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries after dashing to the bathroom, but he managed to rush back just in time, doing a Batman-worthy barrel roll to get on stage. From there, he delivered one of the most entertaining and moving speeches of the night, honoring Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and dedicating his win to his late nephew, who died after an accidental overdose. —D.C.
Best: Will Smith calls out Venus and Serena Williams in the best way
Will Smith was not messing around when he took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in King Richard. As he thanked Venus and Serena Williams for entrusting him and his group with their story, he playfully called out the fact that the sisters "didn't agree to put your name on it until you saw the final cut." Smith continued, "That's real because we be messing stuff up sometimes." One thing he didn't mess up? That speech. —S.H.
