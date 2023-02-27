The 6 best moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
If there's two things actors love, it's winning awards and hanging out with other actors — and at Sunday's SAG Awards, they got to do both. No wonder everyone at the 29th annual ceremony — streamed for the first time ever on Netflix's YouTube page — seemed to be having such a good time. There were heartfelt speeches, spot-on comedy bits, and did we mention it was streamed on YouTube with no annoying commercials? Read on for the highlights. And check out the full list of winners.
Abbott stars take the lead
Okay, SAG — you may have gone hostless for this year's awards show, but we think Janelle James and Quinta Brunson just nailed their audition for the 2024 ceremony. The Abbott Elementary duo began with some nervous banter when the camera operator showed up at their table ("This ain't one of them kiss cams, is it?") before making their way to the stage to open the show with a mini-monologue. Even outside the halls of Abbot Elementary, Brunson and James had no problem replicating their Emmy-winning comedic chemistry. Consider this a teachable moment, Hollywood: Hire these women to host something ASAP.
Jamie Lee Curtis loves actors, and they love her
"Come on!" Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis accepted the first SAG Award in her 45-year career with a speech marked by genuine emotion and her typically frank humor. "I'm wearing the ring my father gave my mother," began Curtis, the daughter of Hollywood legends Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, choking up a bit. "They hated each other, by the way, at the end," she added, with a wry laugh. But the self-described "nepo baby" was clearly moved by this (long overdue) honor. "The truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing!" exclaimed Curtis, before leading the audience in a chant for her EEAAO costar Michelle Yeoh. Even off set, Jamie Lee Curtis is an outstanding supporting actress.
Sisters of darkness
Why have one actress that's known for being deadpan, dark, and broody when you can have two? Such must have been the SAG Awards producers' thinking in pairing Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega. Addressing the elephant in the room right off the bat, the two wondered why they were presenting the Best Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries together. "We should find the people who did this," Plaza suggested, before Ortega joined in and the duo said in unison, "and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations." The moment was one of the funnier presenting bits — and a spec script in the making?
Ke Huy Quan being Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan continues to be a bright light this awards season. Since he's basically swept the circuit, we've had many opportunities to see his sweet acceptance speeches, and the SAG Awards were (mercifully) no different. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor started crying as soon as he got on stage, explaining that he was emotional because he recently learned that if he won, he would be the first Asian actor to win Best Supporting Actor. If that wasn't special enough, Quan also took the time to offer some words of encouragement: "And lastly, to all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you." Say it with us now: "Awww!"
A stream come true
The SAG Awards will air live on Netflix proper next year — but the pair kicked off their partnership with a live feed on the streamer's YouTube page. We certainly didn't miss the copious commercial breaks, or the pesky orchestra trying to drive winners off the stage when their speeches run past 45 seconds. And yes, you did hear Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson drop an f-bomb when accepting the SAG Award for Outstanding Comedy Ensemble — and that's okay! Turns out awards shows are a little more enjoyable without all the [bleeping] interruptions.
James Hong gettin' down
Everything Everywhere All at Once star James Hong proved that you're never too old to bust a move. The 94-year-old star could be seen dancing while he and fellow cast and crew accepted the night's biggest honor for Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Pretty soon the whole group got in on it, cutting a rug while Michelle Yeoh gave her thank yous. The acceptance speech then turned into a tribute of sorts for Hong, who brought the house down with his humor and memories from his lengthy career, ending the night on an appropriate high note in the process.
Related content:
Comments