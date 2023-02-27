Ke Huy Quan being Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan continues to be a bright light this awards season. Since he's basically swept the circuit, we've had many opportunities to see his sweet acceptance speeches, and the SAG Awards were (mercifully) no different. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor started crying as soon as he got on stage, explaining that he was emotional because he recently learned that if he won, he would be the first Asian actor to win Best Supporting Actor. If that wasn't special enough, Quan also took the time to offer some words of encouragement: "And lastly, to all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you." Say it with us now: "Awww!"