Watch the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet livestream with EW and PEOPLE

See interviews with the biggest stars in TV and movies on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Your front row ticket to all the actors walking the SAG Awards red carpet is here. The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place tonight (Sunday, Feb. 26) in Los Angeles and will honor the best of movies and TV from this past year, with actors voting for their peers in each category.

Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein will be hosting the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards show, where they'll chat with all your favorite stars as they arrive at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The event will be streamed live starting at 5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT above. Or you can watch on EW and PEOPLE's YouTube channels, EW and PEOPLE's Twitter feeds, and EW and PEOPLE's Facebook pages.

While no host for the SAG Awards has been announced, Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson will serve as ambassadors during the ceremony. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin have the most film nominations with five each, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Meanwhile, Ozark leads the TV pack with four nominations.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be streaming live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.