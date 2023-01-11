Jennifer Coolidge, Everything Everywhere All at Once lead 2023 SAG Awards nominations: See the full list
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have named the year's best performances in film and TV.
Announced Wednesday morning by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus season 2's Haley Lu Richardson, the SAG Awards nominations fell among a busy week in awards season, with NBC having revived its Golden Globes telecast Tuesday, marking the first time the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's big night has aired on TV in two years following a high-profile racial-exclusion scandal. The Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America — both of which, like SAG, share membership with the Academy — will also announce their nominees this week.
Continuing their hot streak from the Globes, both Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the film nominees, scoring five SAG nominations each, including in the ensemble categories. Both films also notched one performer among lead actors (Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell) and more in the supporting set (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon).
Other surprises on the film side include a snub for Michelle Williams' performance in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Adam Sandler scoring a Lead Actor nod for The Hustle, and Hong Chau scoring a supporting nod for her work opposite lead nominee Brendan Fraser in The Whale after failing to rack up much support on the precursor trail.
Among TV nominees, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge earned a nomination for her role in season 2 of the hit HBO show the morning after winning for the same performance at the Golden Globes. Ozark led the TV nominees with four nods for its ensemble and single nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner — the last of whom was a double nominee for her work on Ozark and Inventing Anna. Jean Smart also notched two nods, for her work in Hacks and as part of the Babylon movie ensemble.
The SAG Awards are often a reflector of industry taste in both the film and TV worlds, as the SAG-AFTRA union encompasses the biggest voting base on the awards trail with over 100,000 active members casting ballots for winners. A smaller nominations committees (of several thousands) determine nominees in the main categories. Still, the group shares significant crossover membership with the Academy, meaning both sets of nominations typically align in most areas.
Last year, SAG and the Academy recognized the same films in all five of their equivalent categories, with Will Smith (King Richard), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), and the CODA ensemble winning at both the SAG Awards and the Oscars.
Since the SAG Awards' inaugural ceremony in 1995, 20 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar; that number is 23 for leading men. Across the same frame, SAG has awarded only 13 of the Academy's Best Picture winners with its ensemble prize.
See the full list of the 2023 SAG Awards nominations below. The awards will stream Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix's YouTube channel.
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
