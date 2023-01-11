The nominees for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been revealed.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have named the year's best performances in film and TV.

Announced Wednesday morning by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus season 2's Haley Lu Richardson, the SAG Awards nominations fell among a busy week in awards season, with NBC having revived its Golden Globes telecast Tuesday, marking the first time the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's big night has aired on TV in two years following a high-profile racial-exclusion scandal. The Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America — both of which, like SAG, share membership with the Academy — will also announce their nominees this week.

Continuing their hot streak from the Globes, both Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the film nominees, scoring five SAG nominations each, including in the ensemble categories. Both films also notched one performer among lead actors (Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell) and more in the supporting set (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon).

Other surprises on the film side include a snub for Michelle Williams' performance in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Adam Sandler scoring a Lead Actor nod for The Hustle, and Hong Chau scoring a supporting nod for her work opposite lead nominee Brendan Fraser in The Whale after failing to rack up much support on the precursor trail.

Among TV nominees, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge earned a nomination for her role in season 2 of the hit HBO show the morning after winning for the same performance at the Golden Globes. Ozark led the TV nominees with four nods for its ensemble and single nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner — the last of whom was a double nominee for her work on Ozark and Inventing Anna. Jean Smart also notched two nods, for her work in Hacks and as part of the Babylon movie ensemble.

The SAG Awards are often a reflector of industry taste in both the film and TV worlds, as the SAG-AFTRA union encompasses the biggest voting base on the awards trail with over 100,000 active members casting ballots for winners. A smaller nominations committees (of several thousands) determine nominees in the main categories. Still, the group shares significant crossover membership with the Academy, meaning both sets of nominations typically align in most areas.

Last year, SAG and the Academy recognized the same films in all five of their equivalent categories, with Will Smith (King Richard), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), and the CODA ensemble winning at both the SAG Awards and the Oscars.

Since the SAG Awards' inaugural ceremony in 1995, 20 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar; that number is 23 for leading men. Across the same frame, SAG has awarded only 13 of the Academy's Best Picture winners with its ensemble prize.

See the full list of the 2023 SAG Awards nominations below. The awards will stream Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix's YouTube channel.

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

