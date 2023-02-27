The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor also shared encouragement to those struggling: 'The spotlight will one day find you'

Ke Huy Quan brought the feels to the 2023 SAG Awards.

As has become tradition this awards season, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor stole the show upon accepting the honor for outstanding performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture.

Quan was immediately emotional, with tears in his eyes as he started his acceptance speech. "This is a really emotional moment for me. I recently was told that if I were to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category," he said to considerable applause from the audience. "When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 51-year-old, who rose to prominence with his role as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, talked about how he moved away from his acting career because of a lack of opportunities in the industry. Calling out some of his fellow Asian nominees, such as Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Hong Chau, Quan said, "The landscape looks so different than before; thank you to everyone who took part in these changes."

He ended his remarks with a note of encouragement, saying, "Lastly, to all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you. Thank you, everyone, for rooting for me; I will be rooting for you."

Also up for the award Sunday night was Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse).

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.

