Succession and Ted Lasso lead all TV nominees with five each, while the movies House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog landed three a piece. So who will win? We give our predictions.

From a fashionable family, greedy ranchers, and the desperately-in-debt to true-crime lovers-turned-podcasters, Hollywood legends, and scheming royals, the casts of this year's movie and TV drama and comedy ensemble nominees brought to life some of the most talked-about characters of the year, ones audiences won't soon forget. They've also made it tough for SAG-AFTRA voters to pick. But here's who we think will hear their names called when the envelopes are opened at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

SAG Award predictions Jean Smart on 'Hacks,' Lee Jung-jae on 'Squid Game,' Will Smith in 'King Richard,' Ariana DeBose in 'West Side Story.' | Credit: HBO MAX; Noh Juhan/Netflix; Chiabella James/Warner Bros.; Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

FILM

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Always a tough category to read, this award can go to serious actor-centric showcases (Spotlight, The Trial of the Chicago 7), supercharged foreign entries (Slumdog Millionaire, Parasite), and popular hits alike (Black Panther, Inglourious Basterds). If King Richard or CODA were ever going to make a move, it's now. Then again, the Don't Look Up cast — loaded with A-listers having an apocalyptic ball — is exactly the kind of ensemble Hollywood dreams of putting to work. If that comet crashes SAG's party, it's time to start bracing for the actual end of the world (i.e., a potential Best Picture upset for Don't Look Up on Oscar night). —Joshua Rothkopf

WINNER: King Richard

SPOILER: Don't Look Up

KING RICHARD Aunjanue Ellis, Mikayla Bartholomew, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, and Daniele Lawson in 'King Richard' | Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Performances with size and grandeur often prevail here: Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) all locked in wins on their eventual road to the Oscar podium. Denzel Washington's turn in The Tragedy of Macbeth may be too subtle, so we like the Fresh Prince for this. —JR

WINNER: Will Smith

SPOILER: Benedict Cumberbatch

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Two of these nominees, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson, aren't even Oscar-nominated, and a believable narrative can be supplied for any of the five to prevail. Additionally, none of their films are rousing popular favorites, making the picture harder to read. We'll go with the most acting. —JR

WINNER: Nicole Kidman

SPOILER: Lady Gaga

Being the Ricardos Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman in 'Being the Ricardos' | Credit: Glen Wilson/Amazon

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee looks to cement his front-runner status (held for months). If a horse race were to suddenly materialize, it would center on the surging Troy Kotsur, who'd make history as the first deaf actor to win an individual award — he's already the first to be nominated. —JR

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee

SPOILER: Troy Kotsur

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Vote-splitting had to be the reason Belfast's Caitríona Balfe didn't make the final Oscar bracket (Judi Dench somehow appeared instead), and Balfe's presence here makes her a real contender. Still, Ariana DeBose's electrifying performance has unstoppable legs — she'll go the distance. —JR

WINNER: Ariana DeBose

SPOILER: Caitríona Balfe

West Side Story Credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Superhero movies dominate here (even ridiculous ones, like Wonder Woman 1984) and we see no reason for that trend to elapse. Plus, Shang-Chi had legitimately excellent fight choreography. Only a voter nostalgic for the return of The Matrix saga, so influential in terms of stunt work, can potentially scuttle this. —JR

WINNER: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

SPOILER: The Matrix Resurrections

TELEVISION

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Nick Mohammed on 'Ted Lasso' | Credit: Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

What. A. Category. Evan Peters and Ewan McGregor both won Emmys for these performances, but there's no denying the phenomenal work by the other three men here (who will be eligible for Emmys this year): actors love Oscar Isaac, and his work in Marriage is next level; Michael Keaton was the heart and soul of the infuriating Dopesick; a win by Murray Bartlett for his showy but multi-faceted performance that put him on the map and made him the talk not just of the town but America wouldn't be unmerited (and — @ me, it's fine — who I think should win). But this seems to be a super-sized battle between Batman and Quicksilver... the guild loves Keaton, who has just enough edge to land him his fourth Actor trophy. —GH

WINNER: Michael Keaton

SPOILER: Murray Bartlett

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Margaret Qualley and Cynthia Erivo gave can't-miss performances in their series (and let's be honest, you should never miss an opportunity to hear Erivo sing!). We love ourselves some Jean Smart, but this category isn't where her name will be called. This one really comes down to her on-screen daughter, Kate Winslet, and wonderfully eccentric Jennifer Coolidge, who stole every scene she was in on The White Lotus. While she's been gaining some traction, this one seems like another Win-slet for her transformative and steely yet emotional performance. —GH

WINNER: Kate Winslet

SPOILER: Jennifer Coolidge

Mare of Easttown Kate Winslet in 'Mare of Eastttown' | Credit: Michele K. Short/HBO

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

The battle on screen is now a battle at the SAG Awards between father and sons, with triple Succession nominees Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin. Could they split the vote? Sure. In which case, Squid Game's leading man Lee Jung-jae takes the win (life imitating art?). But as much as Cox is a master at mind-trickery and unpredictability, Strong will be flexing with a victory here. —GH

WINNER: Jeremy Strong

SPOILER: Brian Cox

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Sarah Snook. That's all. —GH

WINNER: Sarah Snook

SPOILER: Jennifer Aniston

Succession Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Brian Cox on the season 3 finale of HBO's 'Succession' | Credit: Graeme Hunter/HBO

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Here's another tough one where a really good supporting actor, Brett Goldstein, is wrapped up in a category with lead performances. Steve Martin is very strong on Murders — he gave a masterclass in physical comedy on the season finale that is worthy of all the awards. Alas, this is Jason Sudeikis' to lose. —GH

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis

SPOILER: Steve Martin

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Look, I can't get enough of Hannah Waddingham and I perk up every time she's on screen. I love what Ted Lasso has done in sharing her incredible talents with the world and can't wait to see all of these other projects she's booked. But Jean Smart does things in Hacks that many actors watch and wish they could do just half as well. She can make you laugh or empathize with her one second and fear her the next. She was meant to play this role...and she's meant to be on the SAG Awards stage to pick up her first win from her peers. —GH

WINNER: Jean Smart

SPOILER: Hannah Waddingham

Hacks Jean Smart on 'Hacks' | Credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Action and stunts are part of the DNA of a show about karate...and there's lots of great work in Cobra Kai. Superhero series are hard to beat, no question about it. And Kate Winslet was put through it in Mare. But all of the action on Squid Game was built around a series of mostly physical games, and that incredible team should emerge as the last ones standing. —GH

WINNER: Squid Game

SPOILER: Cobra Kai

The winners of the stunt categories will be announced on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly live red carpet pre-show, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. Tune in on multiple platforms, including EW.com, PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com, and the social channels for PEOPLE, EW, and PeopleTV.

The 28th SAG Awards winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

