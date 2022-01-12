2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations: Succession, Ted Lasso dominate, Kristen Stewart snubbed
The actors have spoken in favor of other actors!
As announced Wednesday morning by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations touted the acting union's picks for the best performances of the year across film and television, including the stunt ensemble awards that were unveiled at the top of the presentation via Instagram Live.
Succession and Ted Lasso continued their dominance over awards season at large, with the respective HBO and Apple TV+ series picking up five nods each for the SAG Awards, including for their ensembles and individual nominations for cast members Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong of Succession, and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple.
Netflix's popular Korean thriller Squid Game also scored major nominations for its ensemble and actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung, while Jean Smart pulled off dual nominations for her work in both Hacks and Mare of Easttown.
On the film side, Kristen Stewart's critically lauded performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's Spencer was shockingly shut out of the Best Actress race, where Respect actress Jennifer Hudson made a surprise appearance despite not picking up a fraction of the precursor awards that Stewart's performance had up to this point. Among other surprises, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story was left out of the ensemble race, as was Belfast star Jamie Dornan in the Supporting Actor race and King Richard's Aunjanue Ellis in Supporting Actress — though both were included among the films' ensemble nominees.
Long considered a reflector of general tastes in the film and TV worlds — with a few oddball selections thrown in over the years — the SAG-AFTRA union represents the largest voting base on the awards trail, with over 100,000 members around the nation voting on final winners, though smaller nominations committees (made up of multiple thousands of people) decide who is recognized in the main categories.
Given its size and proximity to Hollywood, SAG-AFTRA also shares a significant number of voters with the Academy's actors branch, AMPAS' largest arm, meaning Oscar contenders are, each year, often found among SAG-AFTRA's choices.
Since the SAG Awards' inaugural ceremony in 1995, 19 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar, not including last year's winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), who won at SAG before losing the Oscar to Nomadland's Frances McDormand; that number ups to 22 for leading men, though last year's SAG champion for Best Actor, the late Chadwick Boseman (also for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) similarly lost the Oscar to The Father star Anthony Hopkins. On the supporting side, both of 2021's SAG winners (Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn) repeated at the Oscars.
When it comes to ensemble winners, SAG tends to deviate slightly more from Oscar tastes, often nominating commercially friendly fare with recognizable talent. Across the same frame, SAG has only awarded 12 of the Academy's Best Picture winners with its cast-wide prize, not including last year's ensemble victor The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Upon winning Best Picture at last year's Oscars, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland became only the third film in history (in addition to Braveheart and Green Book) to win the Academy's top competitive honor despite missing out on a SAG ensemble nod.
See the full list of 2022 SAG Awards nominations below in both the film and TV categories. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Feb. 27.
Check back for live updates below.
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast:
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble:
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Comedy Series Ensemble:
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries:
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series:
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
