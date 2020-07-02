2021 SAG Awards postponed by two months as coronavirus pandemic continues
Awards season 2021 is continuing its migration to the spring.
Next year's SAG Awards have officially been postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the Oscars ceremony set for April, the SAG Awards will now take place on Sunday, March 14, with their eligibility window accordingly extended by two months, through Feb. 28. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 4.
The Academy announced it would postpone the 2021 Oscars last month, with key awards-season film festivals canceled for the year and most major film releases delayed or going streaming-only. The BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes, and Independent Spirit Awards quickly followed suit. The 2020 Emmys, meanwhile, remain slated for September. Most major film awards shows have also altered their eligibility rules to allow films that had to cancel planned theatrical releases to compete.
Last year's SAG Awards saw the first non-English-language film, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, take the top prize of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture ahead of its Best Picture victory at the Oscars.
