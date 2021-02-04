2021 SAG Award nominations: Minari, Da 5 Bloods surge back into Oscar race
See the full list of SAG Awards nominees on the road to Oscar glory.
Awards season might be sagging along across the longest run-up to the Oscars in history, but the 2021 SAG Award nominations are set to ignite the race.
One day after the Golden Globe nominations cemented the trajectories of major contenders, the Screen Actors Guild — one of the most influential industry unions on the awards trail — announced its nominees for its annual awards ceremony during a Wednesday morning Instagram Live hosted by Mank actress Lily Collins and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs.
Standout nods include Steven Yeun bounding back into the conversation for his performance in Minari, as well as supporting actress Youn Yuh-Jung landing a nomination (and the film getting ensemble recognition) after sitting out at the Globes. Though SAG nominee Glenn Close was long thought to be the only remaining contender for Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy, Amy Adams made a surprise appearance in Lead Actress, while Mank star Amanda Seyfried was curiously absent alongside Close in the Supporting Actress set. On the men's side, Jared Leto startled with another appearance for his work in The Little Things after his shock nod from the Globes, Anthony Hopkins made another significant leap in the Best Actor race for The Father, but presumed Oscar contender Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) was snubbed by a major awards group for the second time this week.
Mainstays like Chadwick Boseman (double nominee for Da 5 Bloods, which bounded back from a Globes snub in the SAG ensemble category, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Nomadland's Frances McDormand, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova, and Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan all showed up among the SAG nominations as well.
Among TV nominees are Michaela Coel, who was snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for her sublime work in I May Destroy You, while Netflix's Bridgerton ensemble also resurged after the Globes gave the Netflix series the cold shoulder earlier this week.
After a crowded stretch of precursor announcements (which included the Indie Spirits, National Board of Review, and AFI revealing their picks for year-end bests last week), SAG's picks will solidify the gilded runs of high profile competitors in the race at large.
While other industry groups have very small crossover with the Academy (and, therefore, don't always mirror Oscar tastes as much as they boost visibility for key contenders), SAG-AFTRA encompasses more than 100,000 members around the nation — multiple thousands of which are selected to vote as part of the group's annual nominations committee every year. The guild also shares a significant number of voters with the Academy's actors branch, AMPAS' largest and most influential branch, meaning eventual Oscar contenders are often rooted in SAG-AFTRA's early choices.
Since the SAG Awards' debut in 1995, 19 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar, including last year's winner Renée Zellweger (Judy); that number jumps to 22 for leading men, also counting last year's Joaquin Phoenix (Joker). Both of 2020's supporting contenders (Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) repeated at the Oscars as well.
SAG's ensemble cast honor usually syncs up with the Oscars' Best Picture nominees as well, with 12 of the SAG Awards' highest competitive honorees also taking Oscar's top prize in the same year since the SAG Awards' debut — including last year's Parasite. In 2018, Green Book became only the second Best Picture winner since 1995's Braveheart to not receive a SAG ensemble nomination, the other being Guillermo del Toro's 2017 The Shape of Water.
See the full list of 2021 SAG Award nominations below in both the film and TV categories.
MOTION PICTURE CAST:
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami…
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins — The Father
Gary Oldman — Mank
Steven Yeun — Minari
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand — Nomadland
Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto — The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami…
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman — The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung — Minari
Helena Zengel — News of the World
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE:
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE:
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE:
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:
Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:
Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman — The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Josh O'Connor — The Crown
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton
FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Julia Garner — Ozark
Laura Linney — Ozark
MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES:
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
Related content:
Comments