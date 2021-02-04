See the full list of SAG Awards nominees on the road to Oscar glory.

One day after the Golden Globe nominations cemented the trajectories of major contenders, the Screen Actors Guild — one of the most influential industry unions on the awards trail — announced its nominees for its annual awards ceremony during a Wednesday morning Instagram Live hosted by Mank actress Lily Collins and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs.

Standout nods include Steven Yeun bounding back into the conversation for his performance in Minari, as well as supporting actress Youn Yuh-Jung landing a nomination (and the film getting ensemble recognition) after sitting out at the Globes. Though SAG nominee Glenn Close was long thought to be the only remaining contender for Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy, Amy Adams made a surprise appearance in Lead Actress, while Mank star Amanda Seyfried was curiously absent alongside Close in the Supporting Actress set. On the men's side, Jared Leto startled with another appearance for his work in The Little Things after his shock nod from the Globes, Anthony Hopkins made another significant leap in the Best Actor race for The Father, but presumed Oscar contender Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) was snubbed by a major awards group for the second time this week.

Among TV nominees are Michaela Coel, who was snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for her sublime work in I May Destroy You, while Netflix's Bridgerton ensemble also resurged after the Globes gave the Netflix series the cold shoulder earlier this week.

After a crowded stretch of precursor announcements (which included the Indie Spirits, National Board of Review, and AFI revealing their picks for year-end bests last week), SAG's picks will solidify the gilded runs of high profile competitors in the race at large.

While other industry groups have very small crossover with the Academy (and, therefore, don't always mirror Oscar tastes as much as they boost visibility for key contenders), SAG-AFTRA encompasses more than 100,000 members around the nation — multiple thousands of which are selected to vote as part of the group's annual nominations committee every year. The guild also shares a significant number of voters with the Academy's actors branch, AMPAS' largest and most influential branch, meaning eventual Oscar contenders are often rooted in SAG-AFTRA's early choices.

Since the SAG Awards' debut in 1995, 19 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar, including last year's winner Renée Zellweger (Judy); that number jumps to 22 for leading men, also counting last year's Joaquin Phoenix (Joker). Both of 2020's supporting contenders (Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) repeated at the Oscars as well.

SAG's ensemble cast honor usually syncs up with the Oscars' Best Picture nominees as well, with 12 of the SAG Awards' highest competitive honorees also taking Oscar's top prize in the same year since the SAG Awards' debut — including last year's Parasite. In 2018, Green Book became only the second Best Picture winner since 1995's Braveheart to not receive a SAG ensemble nomination, the other being Guillermo del Toro's 2017 The Shape of Water.

See the full list of 2021 SAG Award nominations below in both the film and TV categories.

MOTION PICTURE CAST:

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami…

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Gary Oldman — Mank

Steven Yeun — Minari

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto — The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami…

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman — The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung — Minari

Helena Zengel — News of the World

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE:

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE:

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE:

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs — Hamilton

Hugh Grant — The Undoing

Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman — The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Josh O'Connor — The Crown

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Emma Corrin — The Crown

Julia Garner — Ozark

Laura Linney — Ozark

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES:

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld