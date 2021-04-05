Michael Keaton breaks SAG Awards record with Trial of the Chicago 7 victory

Following his past SAG ensemble victories for his work as part of the casts in Best Picture-winning films Spotlight and Birdman , Keaton — who had a small role in the Netflix project as former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark — is now the first performer in history to win three awards in the category.

"'God give us leaders,' said the reverend Martin Luther King before he was shot down in cold blood on this very date in 1968. A profound injustice. The trial of the Chicago 7 began 18 months later, ruled by a corrupt judge," Langella said of the film's source event, which followed a group of Vietnam War protestors who were accused of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic Convention. "Aaron Sorkin was determined to tell their story, and his loving and respectful direction transformed a group of disparate actors into an ensemble. Reverend King was right: We need leaders to guide us toward hating each other less. We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago 7, and, most especially, Aaron Sorkin, our leader, whose voice is the soul of this movie."