Helen Mirren to receive SAG Life Achievement award for nearly 60 years of career excellence
"Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent," said SAG-AFTRA's president, Fran Drescher, of Mirren's career and humanitarian efforts ahead of the union's 2022 awards.
Jason Bateman dedicates SAG Award to healthcare workers and scientists amid COVID
The Ozark star bested fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown, Josh O'Connor, Bob Odenkirk and Regé-Jean Page for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.
Michael Keaton breaks SAG Awards record with Trial of the Chicago 7 victory
Michael Keaton just made SAG Awards history by smashing a record with 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' ensemble victory at the 2021 ceremony.
See all the stars dressed up for the 2021 SAG Awards
Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn shocks awards race with major SAG Awards win — and gets emotional
The Korean actress takes a huge Oscars leap with SAG Awards win.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Find out who snagged the evening's biggest accolades.
Leslie Odom Jr. explains how his wife Nicolette Robinson saved One Night in Miami
The actors are both SAG Awards nominees for the film.
Ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, see these stunning portraits of nominees and presenters
The show — which celebrates the best in TV and film — airs Sunday night, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT.
Watch the 2021 SAG Awards pre-show, featuring exclusive nominee interviews
Cobra Kai stunt coordinators break down those kick-butt season 3 fights
First look at Ted Lasso's surprise SAG Awards pep talk
Donald Trump banned from readmission to SAG-AFTRA

Michael B. Jordan pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after late actor's record SAG Award nods

2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Grammys, Indie Spirits, more
Awards // June 18, 2020
The Awardist podcast: What do the SAG and PGA Awards tell us about the race for Best Picture?
The Awardist // January 22, 2020
See all the stars at the 2020 SAG Awards after-parties
SAG Awards // January 20, 2020
See all the photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's backstage reunion at the SAG Awards
SAG Awards // January 20, 2020
Adam Sandler responds to Jennifer Aniston calling out his Uncut Gems snub at SAG Awards
SAG Awards // January 20, 2020
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and more SAG Award winners with their trophies
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio confirms he and Robert De Niro will star in Martin Scorsese's next movie
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
The 8 best moments from the 2020 SAG Awards
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix tributes 'favorite actor' Heath Ledger in moving SAG Awards speech
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greet one another backstage after SAG Awards wins
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Parasite wins Best Film Cast at SAG Awards
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Steve Buscemi quotes his iconic 30 Rock meme at SAG Awards
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Robert De Niro slams Trump administration (again) while accepting SAG Life Achievement Award
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
The Crown beats Game of Thrones to win Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
He drinks and he wins things: Peter Dinklage gets SAG Award for Game of Thrones final season
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls Robert De Niro's 'monumental' influence on his early acting career
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Jennifer Aniston gives surprise shout-out to Adam Sandler in first SAG Awards win since Friends
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Laura Dern gets emotional embracing dad Bruce Dern after SAG Awards win
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Euron Greyjoy actor Pilou Asbæk says Game of Thrones ending was 'perfect'
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Brad Pitt wins SAG Award, thanks Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley's feet
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Patricia Arquette jokes that method acting caused her to hit Joey King with her Golden Globe
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Brad Pitt reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's affectionate nickname for him
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Jennifer Aniston admit she's still 'in learning mode' when it comes to Instagram
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Robert De Niro and The Irishman costars explain his close friendship with Joe Pesci
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Millie Bobby Brown reveals the important advice she got from Winona Ryder while making 'Stranger Things'
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
