Helen Mirren to receive SAG Life Achievement award for nearly 60 years of career excellence
"Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent," said SAG-AFTRA's president, Fran Drescher, of Mirren's career and humanitarian efforts ahead of the union's 2022 awards.
Jason Bateman dedicates SAG Award to healthcare workers and scientists amid COVID
The Ozark star bested fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown, Josh O'Connor, Bob Odenkirk and Regé-Jean Page for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.
Michael Keaton breaks SAG Awards record with Trial of the Chicago 7 victory
Michael Keaton just made SAG Awards history by smashing a record with 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' ensemble victory at the 2021 ceremony.
Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn shocks awards race with major SAG Awards win — and gets emotional
The Korean actress takes a huge Oscars leap with SAG Awards win.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Find out who snagged the evening's biggest accolades.