Sacha Baron Cohen revived his obliviously profane Borat at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Sunday, where stars turned out to celebrate this year's honorees, George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and conductor and composer Tania León.

Cohen's Kazakh television journalist, the subject of two feature mockumentaries, tackled former President Donald Trump and controversial rapper Ye after taking the stage.

"I know the president of US and A is here," Borat said on stage, as reported by The Guardian. "Where are you, Mr Trump?"

Sacha Baron Cohen returned as Borat to tackle Donald Trump and Ye at the Kennedy Center Honors.

"You don't look so good," he said when he fixated on President Joe Biden in the audience. "Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale." Cohen as Borat asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin and nerve agent novichok were responsible for the change, adding, "But I see you have a new wife. Wawawoooah! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono."

Cohen, who is Jewish, then set his sights Ye, who recently got booted off of Twitter for sharing an image of a swastika and praise for Adolf Hitler and Nazis on InfoWars with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

"Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A," he said as Borat. "It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!"

"Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West," he added. "But we said, 'No, he too antisemitic, even for us.'" The comedian then sang a version of U2's "With or Without You" with the lyrics changed to "With or Without Jews."

"What's the problem?" he asked the audience. "They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose 'Without Jews.'"

U2 members Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, and Bono. Pictured (L-R bottom row) Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, George Clooney, and Tania León were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2, and Tania Leon received Kennedy Center medallions for their contributions to American culture. | Credit: Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images

Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Sean Penn, Sheryl Crow, and Patti LaBelle were some of those in attendees at the ceremony as Clooney, Knight, Grant, León, and the members of U2 received medallions in recognition of their contributions to American culture.

LaBelle gave praise to lifelong friend Knight, Penn paid tribute to U2, Damon gave a teasing speech about Clooney, Crow sang a rendition of "Baby Baby" to Grant, and ballet dancers performed a routine for León.

