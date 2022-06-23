Kerri Colby, Willow Pill, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Bosco, and Jasmine Kennedie reunite for EW's behind-the-scenes dive into why Drag Race season 14 was the year's best reality event.

Somehow, a harmony of ecstatic moaning feels like an appropriate tribute to the excellence that was season 14, which was rife with drama (Bosco vs. Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis vs. that dress pattern, sweet baby angel Jasmine vs. literally everybody) and artistry (need we mention Willow's finale looks yet again?). But, as the five contestants — representing the largest collective of trans competitors to ever grace the Drag Race set at one time — gathered for EW's exclusive Awardist roundtable interview (above) indicate, the power at the heart of season 14 is all attributable to one thing: Authenticity.

"I think the show will never be the same again," Kerri declares. "Instead of looking for trends and tag lines, we've pretty much showcased many forms of drag. There are obviously more, and now that we've broken that mold of trans and trend — I always say, those are both two T-words, but they're different, trans is not a trend, but trans is trendy — so we got that out of the way, we did that, and let ya'll know why it is, it's beautiful, unique, and has so many different faces," she says of how she hopes season 14 broke the mold for future generations of queens entering the Werk Room.

She continues: "I'm so excited for us to see, going into the future, instead of trying to hype things up for a political moment or a tabloid statement, now you're going to get to see representation at its finest, giving what it's supposed to give, without the pressure of narratives that get put with it."

EW Drag Race screengrab EW holds a 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 reunion with Kerri Colby, Willow Pill, Kornbread, Bosco, and Jasmine Kennedie.

Beyond the significance of its trailblazing cast, season 14 was, simply, a blast, and the queens also get into the juiciest behind-the-scenes secrets of making it all happen, including tea on never-before-seen moments, how they really felt heading into that lip-sync smackdown, RuPaul's vibe in the room as they bombed Snatch Game, and how they bonded over their identities when the cameras stopped rolling.

Watch our exclusive video interview with the largest cast of trans contestants ever to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race above, and read on for all the highlights (including timestamps).

2:48 — The queens discuss how representation on season 14 redefined what it means to represent for the trans community on RuPaul's Drag Race: "They made the decision to authentically, from the jump, let a trans woman… in the door," Kerri says. "It really spoke to when you allow someone to be authentic in a space and give them an opportunity to share their story and connect with their sisters. You never know what really can happen."

— With regard to the number of trans contestants to come out before, during, or after season 14, Kornbread jokes that "if you said 'it's chocolate' on Drag Race, you're trans," and also hopes for an all-trans cast for season 15. The "Trantastic Five" also recalls coming out in phases so each could have their moment to shine and take control "of their own narratives on their own terms." 7:45 — Kornbread reveals that she initially planned to come out during the final regular episode of season 14 as RuPaul asked her to speak words of wisdom to a photo of her younger self if she'd made it to the end, instead of coming out publicly in an Instagram post after filming wrapped. "When they put the pictures up, that was going to be my moment. I wanted to get through Drag Race without having that be any part of what was happening to me. I wanted to go there and show my style of drag, because my style of drag is not necessarily what I want to present in my transness and in my life," Kornbread explains. "I was going to wait for the picture. I was going to be like, 'I want to tell that kid that now is your moment,' because I wanted to live my authentic dream as a drag queen on the show, and when I was talking to that picture, I'd be like, 'this is my moment to express to people that drag is what you do, it's not who you are. I wanted my whole entire trajectory to be that."

—Jasmine and Kornbread reflect on how Kerri impacted their journeys as trans women. 16:16 — After getting a tattoo of Willow on her thigh, Kornbread reveals that she has more season 14 body art planned, including a tattoo of drag legend Divine with Bosco's eyebrows in place of hers.

— The queens address the importance of representation and standing up to political attacks on the LGBTQ community, particularly trans women. 24:39 — President Kerri Colby gives a State of the Union address on how people can affect change beyond simply watching Drag Race. "Love doesn't end at the bar, it doesn't just end at the venue, it doesn't just end at the show where you see a girl give you a moment and performance," she explains. "If you support and you love and you like and you enjoy what's going on and you want people to be able to continue doing that safely…. if this is what matters to you and this is what you love and this is what you're giving your money, time, and energy to, I need to see this exact same energy at the polls."

37:50 — Kornbread breaks down re-injuring the same ankle that forced her to withdraw from season 14 while she was preparing for a gig with Maddy Morphosis. "Maddy was there for that day and got through helping me," Kornbread says.

46:23 — Jasmine on keeping the Untucked crown in New York City after Kandy Muse ascended to the drama throne on season 13. "I went there like I'm probably not going to win this season," she says, being that she was the only season 14 girl from New York City. So, she decided to lean into the more explosive bits of her personality. "I'm going to go in there and know what I'm best for, my personality and my dance."

51:00 — Bosco says Jasmine "Producer" Kennedie has "a nose for drama that can't be denied," and remembers her running the set and coaching the queens on what to say (and when) the same way a producer would. She then addresses her MTV Movie & TV Award-winning fight with Lady Camden over the role of Saltine in the Moulin Ru challenge. "I'm usually a very tolerant person, more than happy to give somebody something, but we were in the context of a competition and both wanted the part," Bosco says, explaining that "the mantle was there for who was going to start the next fight" after Jasmine's exit left the Werk Room (somewhat) drama-free.

— Kornbread performs a little bit of her Leslie Jordan Snatch Game impression she never got the chance to do on the show, and Kerri follows with a quick interpretation of Mariah Carey. 1:04:58 — RuPaul punished the season 14 queens for their awful Snatch Game with a lip-sync smackdown the following episode, which saw the remaining cast members — save for DeJa Skye, whose Lil Jon impression saved the challenge from complete failure — battling it out in a series of battles on the Main Stage that resulted in Jasmine's elimination. Bosco remembers Angeria having a panic attack at the back of the stage, while Willow calls the entire day "chaos," but that didn't stop Bosco from keeping her shoes on (and looking completely shook, per Jasmine) for the entirety of the shoot while others ditched theirs in favor of comfort.

1:15:48 — Season 14 was the first Drag Race installment to not feature a makeover episode in years. The queens reveal how they prepared for the challenge that never materialized (including a large undertaking from Kornbread) and lay out who they would have chosen to make over among the cast (and what they would have done) for the fan-favorite challenge.

