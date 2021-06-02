Drag Race sashays to glory with six franchise nominations, while Netflix leads overall with 22 nods.

The hennies of RuPaul's Drag Race are in the awards race for the long haul, as the Emmy-winning VH1 reality series leads the 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Awards nominations list with six franchise nominations, while Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is set to receive a posthumous honor at the ceremony.

RuPaul's long-running, queer-themed drag show scored five nods for the main program, including in the nonfiction-focused awards show's top category of Best Competition Series, next to The Amazing Race, Top Chef, The Great British Baking Show, and Tough as Nails. The series' ensemble cast also scored recognition, as did RuPaul for his individual hosting duties and co-judge Michelle Visage among the Female Star of the Year nominees.

Trebek, the iconic Jeopardy! personality who died in 2020, is set to receive the Impact Award for his "career excellence and the positive impact [he] made on the world of nonfiction content" and "his longstanding commitment to the pursuit of excellence, his continual encouragement of curiosity, and his unfailing charm," according to a press release.

Other series that received multiple nods at this year's ceremony include Queer Eye, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi, and Top Chef — all of which scored three nominations. Netflix leads in overall nominations, with chances at victory in 22 categories; HBO and HBO Max follow with 14 appearances across the list.

The 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners will be announced during a special press announcement on Monday, June 21. See the full list of nominees on the Critics Choice Association's website.

