Though Timberland dresses and $100,000 boats are far behind us, the gags of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 just keep coming.

Mama Ru made a surprise appearance at Monday's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special, crashing the stage for a sweet reunion with judge Michelle Visage, top-four finalist Gottmik, and season 13 winner Symone.

"Condragulations! I've got to say, you two are a perfect example of why our casting is so great. You're two of the greatest cast members we've ever had on our little show," RuPaul said as he and Visage popped into Symone and Gottmik's acceptance speech for Best Reality Cast, during which the latter joked, "I hate our cast, but I love that you guys love them!" before saying she's "proud to be up here representing them right now."

Visage continued: "Now that all this is lifting and performances are open, bars are open and your drag brunches are open, please go and support your local queens!"

Ahead of its MTV Movie & TV Awards victories, RuPaul's Drag Race made awards season history at the 2020 Emmy Awards, where RuPaul claimed his record fifth individual award for hosting the long-running reality competition since 2009, and the show became the most-decorated contest in TV history with 19 collective Emmy wins.

Season 13 saw the show pull in its biggest ratings to date, with 1.3 million viewers tuning in across six networks to watch the dolls compete for the crown. In the end, Symone emerged victorious, though her MTV Movie & TV Awards date, Gottmik, broke new ground for representation in mainstream drag as the first transgender man to compete on the series.

"I want to break some ceilings, molds, and boundaries. I want to be the Naomi Campbell of drag. I want to be the Rihanna of the world. I want to be a business. I want to go out into the world and say, yes, I can do these things. I'm a drag queen, so what?" Symone told EW after her victory. "I want to rule the world, in the simplest way possible! I want to spread the hope, the dream, and the love."

Watch RuPaul surprise Symone and Gottmik at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony above, and check out the full list of winners.

