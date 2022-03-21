Rita Moreno: Actors are 'citizens in a democracy' and have the right to express their political opinions

Rita Moreno danced her way to the podium at the Producers Guild Awards ... then used the opportunity to support the rights of creators to advocate for equity and justice.

The EGOT winner accepted the Stanley Kramer Award for her social justice work, and presenter Jessica Chastain joined her in some shoulder-shaking moves before she declared herself grateful to receive an award honoring the legacy of the producer and director for whom the award was named.

"Stanley Kramer was one such prophet who never shied from matters of social justice and equity in his body of work," she said.

Moreno recalled attending Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech at the invitation of Harry Belafonte, and, from the steps of the Abraham Lincoln memorial, being moved to follow the "better angels of our nature."

"I'm 90 now, and working in this business has taken tenacity, hard work. Advocating for issues of social justice for the last sixty years has been exhausting, exhilarating, and life-giving," she said. "Had it not been for those steps, that fire set inside me as a young woman, I would certainly not be here tonight receiving this wondrous honor."

Thanking filmmakers for their work, she says "filmmakers keep on preaching and never stop advocating for matters of equity and justice." Noting Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner in particular for their recent adaptation of West Side Story, which she stars in as Valentina, a new role created for the actress. She previously won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 1961 for her portrayal as Anita in the classic movie musical.

"We are in the throes of yet another award season, and some in our tribe have been known to use a spotlight to advocate for issues addressed in their nominated works — climate change, universal health care, voting rights and LGBTQ advocacy, and many, many others," Moreno stated. "And I know that in some audiences, that has been known to create, how shall I say — a mild discomfort? For others, heart palpitations. 'After all, who are these actors, these Hollywood types think they are, huh? Citizens in a democracy?' "

The star had plain words for anyone with that belief: "F--- 'em. Freedom of speech belongs to all of us actors." She made a note to include comedians, citing Ukrainian President Zelensky as "a patriot."

Before she left the podium, Moreno thanked the crowd, promising, "I'll be more charming on another occasion."

