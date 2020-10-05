Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to host the 2020 CMA Awards

The duo revealed the news Monday on ABC's Good Morning America. It is the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman's first time hosting while McEntire emceed last year's show alongside fellow country queens Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. This year's ceremony will be the first CMAs since 2007 not hosted by Underwood.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire said. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” Rucker said. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won't disappoint!”

Lambert leads the pack with seven nods, followed by Combs with six. Maren Morris, who scored the most nominations last year, is nominated for four individual awards and is featured on Lambert's “Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Country music’s biggest night will take place from Music City Center in downtown Nashville, and will air live on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.