The annual Razzie nominations, which pick out the worst movies and performances of the year, routinely make questionable choices. (Remember when Stanley Kubrick was nominated for Worst Director in 1981 for The Shining?) This year is no different.
Somehow, for reasons we can't understand, Ben Affleck received a nomination for Worst Supporting Actor for his critically hailed performance in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel.
The Last Duel itself was hailed by film critics, and Affleck has already landed nominations for awards from various critics groups, including Chicago Indie Critics Awards, Indiana Film Journalists Association, and St. Louis Film Critics Association.
The film stars Matt Damon as a medieval knight who challenges his former friend (Adam Driver) to a judicial duel after his wife (Jodie Comer) accuses him of rape. Affleck appeared as Count Pierre d'Alençon, overlord of Damon's character.
Affleck found himself in the same category as Nick Cannon for The Misfits, and Mel Gibson for Dangerous, Gareth Keegan for Diana: The Musical — which, okay, whatever. But also Jared Leto in House of Gucci? Sure, it's camp to the extreme and one could argue his accent was ridiculous. But worst of the year? We have questions.
Looking over the rest of this year's crop, the Razzies clearly didn't like Dear Evan Hansen, Diana: The Musical, or The Woman in the Window; Amy Adams found herself with two nominations for her roles in two of these movies. And Bruce Willis got an entire category all to himself: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.
They also really didn't like that Karen movie, which is one of the only nominees on this list the majority can agree on.
See the nominations below.
WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) / Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special category)
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) HeDribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
"Coke" Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietroand David Bryan
Karen / Written by "Coke" Daniels
The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny
Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn
