Ben Affleck somehow landed a Razzie nomination for The Last Duel: See who else is on the list

The Last Duel (2021 movie)

The annual Razzie nominations, which pick out the worst movies and performances of the year, routinely make questionable choices. (Remember when Stanley Kubrick was nominated for Worst Director in 1981 for The Shining?) This year is no different.

Somehow, for reasons we can't understand, Ben Affleck received a nomination for Worst Supporting Actor for his critically hailed performance in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel.

The Last Duel itself was hailed by film critics, and Affleck has already landed nominations for awards from various critics groups, including Chicago Indie Critics Awards, Indiana Film Journalists Association, and St. Louis Film Critics Association.

The film stars Matt Damon as a medieval knight who challenges his former friend (Adam Driver) to a judicial duel after his wife (Jodie Comer) accuses him of rape. Affleck appeared as Count Pierre d'Alençon, overlord of Damon's character.

Ben Affleck Movies Ben Affleck in 'The Last Duel' | Credit: Jessica Forde/20th Century Studios

Affleck found himself in the same category as Nick Cannon for The Misfits, and Mel Gibson for Dangerous, Gareth Keegan for Diana: The Musical — which, okay, whatever. But also Jared Leto in House of Gucci? Sure, it's camp to the extreme and one could argue his accent was ridiculous. But worst of the year? We have questions.

Looking over the rest of this year's crop, the Razzies clearly didn't like Dear Evan Hansen, Diana: The Musical, or The Woman in the Window; Amy Adams found herself with two nominations for her roles in two of these movies. And Bruce Willis got an entire category all to himself: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

They also really didn't like that Karen movie, which is one of the only nominees on this list the majority can agree on.

See the nominations below.

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) / Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special category)

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) HeDribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

"Coke" Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietroand David Bryan

Karen / Written by "Coke" Daniels

The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn