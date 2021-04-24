LIVE

Rudy Giuliani, Sia, My Pillow guy are the big losers at 2021 Razzie Awards

By Tyler Aquilina
April 24, 2021 at 05:37 PM EDT
The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, have bestowed their annual dubious honors on the worst achievements in film for 2020. The ceremony took place one day ahead of Oscar night, as is tradition.

This year's "winners" included the pro-Donald Trump film Absolute Proof, directed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, which presented false evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. The film was named Worst Picture, while Lindell "won" Worst Actor for his appearance in the film as himself.

Meanwhile, Sia's controversial directorial debut Music, which was heavily criticized for its depiction of autism, took home three awards, including Worst Director, Worst Actress for Kate Hudson, and Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie Ziegler. And Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is up for two awards at Sunday's Oscars, received two Razzies for Rudy Giuliani's infamous cameo appearance. The former New York City mayor was dubbed Worst Supporting Actor, and also won the award for Worst Screen Combo (with his pants zipper).

See the full list of Razzie "winners" below.

Worst Picture

365 Days
Absolute Proof (winner)
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle
Mike Lindell — Absolute Proof (winner)
Michele Morrone — 365 Days
Adam Sandler — Hubie Halloween
David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway — The Last Thing He Wanted
Katie Holmes — Brahms: The Boy II
Kate Hudson — Music (winner)
Lauren Lapkus — The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka — 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale — Fantasy Island 
Maggie Q — Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig — Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler — Music (winner)

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase — The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)
Shia LeBeouf — The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger — Iron Mask
Bruce Willis — BreachHard Kill, and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)
Robert Downey Jr. and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent — Doolittle
Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" — Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus and David Spade — The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice — Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band — All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes — 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan — Dolittle
Ron Howard — Hillbilly Elegy
Sia — Music (winner)

Worst Screenplay

365 Days — Screenplay by Tomasz Klimala, Barbara Białowąs & Tomasz Mandes, Based on the novel 365 Dri by Blanka Lipińska (winner)
All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel

365 Days
Dolittle (winner)
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984

Special Governors' Award for The Worst Calendar Year EVER!

2020

