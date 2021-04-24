Rudy Giuliani, Sia, My Pillow guy are the big losers at 2021 Razzie Awards
The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, have bestowed their annual dubious honors on the worst achievements in film for 2020. The ceremony took place one day ahead of Oscar night, as is tradition.
This year's "winners" included the pro-Donald Trump film Absolute Proof, directed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, which presented false evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. The film was named Worst Picture, while Lindell "won" Worst Actor for his appearance in the film as himself.
Meanwhile, Sia's controversial directorial debut Music, which was heavily criticized for its depiction of autism, took home three awards, including Worst Director, Worst Actress for Kate Hudson, and Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie Ziegler. And Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is up for two awards at Sunday's Oscars, received two Razzies for Rudy Giuliani's infamous cameo appearance. The former New York City mayor was dubbed Worst Supporting Actor, and also won the award for Worst Screen Combo (with his pants zipper).
See the full list of Razzie "winners" below.
Worst Picture
365 Days
Absolute Proof (winner)
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle
Mike Lindell — Absolute Proof (winner)
Michele Morrone — 365 Days
Adam Sandler — Hubie Halloween
David Spade — The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway — The Last Thing He Wanted
Katie Holmes — Brahms: The Boy II
Kate Hudson — Music (winner)
Lauren Lapkus — The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka — 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale — Fantasy Island
Maggie Q — Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig — Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler — Music (winner)
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase — The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)
Shia LeBeouf — The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger — Iron Mask
Bruce Willis — Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)
Robert Downey Jr. and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent — Doolittle
Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" — Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus and David Spade — The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice — Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band — All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes — 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan — Dolittle
Ron Howard — Hillbilly Elegy
Sia — Music (winner)
Worst Screenplay
365 Days — Screenplay by Tomasz Klimala, Barbara Białowąs & Tomasz Mandes, Based on the novel 365 Dri by Blanka Lipińska (winner)
All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel
365 Days
Dolittle (winner)
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984
Special Governors' Award for The Worst Calendar Year EVER!
2020
