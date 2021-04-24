Rudy Giuliani, Sia, My Pillow guy are the big losers at 2021 Razzie Awards

The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, have bestowed their annual dubious honors on the worst achievements in film for 2020. The ceremony took place one day ahead of Oscar night, as is tradition.

This year's "winners" included the pro-Donald Trump film Absolute Proof, directed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, which presented false evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. The film was named Worst Picture, while Lindell "won" Worst Actor for his appearance in the film as himself.

See the full list of Razzie "winners" below.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof (winner)

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle

Mike Lindell — Absolute Proof (winner)

Michele Morrone — 365 Days

Adam Sandler — Hubie Halloween

David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway — The Last Thing He Wanted

Katie Holmes — Brahms: The Boy II

Kate Hudson — Music (winner)

Lauren Lapkus — The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka — 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale — Fantasy Island

Maggie Q — Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig — Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler — Music (winner)

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase — The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)

Shia LeBeouf — The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger — Iron Mask

Bruce Willis — Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)

Robert Downey Jr. and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent — Doolittle

Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" — Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice — Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band — All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes — 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan — Dolittle

Ron Howard — Hillbilly Elegy

Sia — Music (winner)

Worst Screenplay

365 Days — Screenplay by Tomasz Klimala, Barbara Białowąs & Tomasz Mandes, Based on the novel 365 Dri by Blanka Lipińska (winner)

All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel

365 Days

Dolittle (winner)

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984

Special Governors' Award for The Worst Calendar Year EVER!

2020