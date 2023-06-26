The surviving members of Migos made a surprise reunion and paid tribute to Takeoff with "Bad & Boujee."

Quavo and Offset reunite at 2023 BET Awards in first Migos performance since Takeoff's death

After the tragic death of Takeoff, the rap supergroup Migos seemed to come to an end. But at Sunday's BET Awards, surviving members Quavo and Takeoff staged a surprise reunion.

Before heading to commercial break, a performance was teased but the name of exactly who was omitted. After the break, two dudes stepped out, unannounced, against the backdrop of a rocket. Then Takeoff's verse on "Hotel Lobby" began and the audience went wild for the reunited Migos.

Offset and Quavo perform on stage during the 2023 BET awards Offset and Quavo at the 2023 BET Awards | Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Quavo and Offset then launched into their breakthrough 2016 hit "Bad & Boujee."

After Takeoff (Kirsnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot Nov. 1, 2022 in Houston at age 28, Migos, which had their problems before Takeoff's death, broke up. Quavo and Offset's appearance at the BET Awards was a different story than their appearance at the Grammys earlier this year where they reportedly got into a fight backstage over the tribute to Takeoff.

Onstage Sunday night, however, the pair delivered a rousing rendition of "Bad & Boujee" with an image of Takeoff superimposed behind them.

