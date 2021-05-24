Pink accepts Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards, tells Jon Bon Jovi 'you broke my heart'

Pink accepted the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The singer, the youngest recipient of the BBMA honor, was introduced by her friend Jon Bon Jovi.

She began her speech with a funny anecdote about being enamored with the rock legend when she was 8 years old and said she locked herself in her bedroom for a week after he got married.

"I'm very glad you found lasting love Jon, but you broke my heart. I take this as an apology," Pink, 41, quipped, referring to her statuette.

The hitmaker also thanked her fans for supporting her and said she can't wait to reunite with them at concerts again.

"All you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out, thank you for letting us all heal together," she said. "I cannot wait until we can do it again, 'til we can sweat all over each other."

She concluded her speech with an inspiring message: "Dream big, because what if it comes true?"

Before she took home the award, Pink rocked out to a medley of her top hits on stage, including "Who Knew," "Let's Get the Party Started," and "Just Give Me a Reason." It opened with a lovely aerial silk routine with her daughter Willow Sage Hart set to their song "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Throughout her career, Pink's had 33 tracks hit the Billboard Hot 100, including 15 top 10 and four No. 1 songs: "Lady Marmalade" with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, and Mýa, in 2001; "So What'' in 2008; "Raise Your Glass" in 2010; and "Just Give Me a Reason" featuring Nate Ruess, in 2013.

Pink has garnered eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, with her last three records debuting at No. 1 (Hurts 2B Human in 2019, Beautiful Trauma in 2017, and The Truth About Love in 2012).

The singer also debuted her documentary All I Know So Far on Friday. She sat down with EW to talk about the new film, which covers her Beautiful Trauma tour.

"Not a lot of women are headlining stadiums. Not enough, I would say," she told EW of her desire to make the doc. "And I'm one of the lucky ones. And I bust my butt to be a mom, to be a daughter, to be a wife, to be a good human, and to be the best performer. It's less concert and more life, it's more about trying to put one foot in front of the other as a human being and as a mom, rather than get the party started."