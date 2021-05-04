Pink to receive Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: 'A true 'pinch me' moment'

Pink is getting her roses.

The pop star will receive the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday. Pink will also perform at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Nick Jonas and broadcast live on May 23.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," Pink says in a statement. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment, and I feel humbled and blessed."

pink Pink | Credit: Andrew MacPherson

Throughout her career, Pink's had 33 tracks hit the Billboard Hot 100, including 15 top 10 and four No. 1 songs: "Lady Marmalade" with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, and Mýa, in 2001; "So What'' in 2008; "Raise Your Glass" in 2010; and "Just Give Me a Reason" featuring Nate Ruess, in 2013.

Pink has garnered eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, with her last three records debuting at No. 1 (Hurts 2B Human in 2019, Beautiful Trauma in 2017, and The Truth About Love in 2012). She also reached the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with "Setting the World on Fire," her collaboration with Kenny Chesney.

The singer also recently announced that her new documentary, All I Know So Far, will debut on Prime Video on Friday, May 21. The music doc will follow the singer during her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, following her around the globe and giving audiences a behind-the-scenes peek at her life on the road.

This year's BBMAs are based on the chart period from March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. Finalists and winners are gauged using album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration.

The finalists, announced on April 29, were led by the Weeknd with 16 categories, including Top Artist and Top Male Artist. Following behind him were DaBaby, Gabby Barrett, and Morgan Wallen; however, the latter won't be a part of the show following his use of a racial slur earlier this year.

Other performers have yet to be announced. Last year, En Vogue took the stage to celebrate their 30th anniversary, Brandy made her BBMAs performance debut, and other artists like BTS and Bad Bunny also gave viewers a show.

The BBMAs will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.