The award show will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

For the second year in a row, Kenan Thompson will host the People's Choice Awards, airing on NBC and E! on Dec. 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Thompson, fresh off hosting the Emmys this year, is also up for the Comedy TV Star award for his work on Saturday Night Live.

"I'm beyond excited to host the People's Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites," Thompson said. "I'm so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!"

"Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People's Choice Awards," added Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen. "We can't wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year's show."

Fans worldwide can vote for their faves in 40 categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture. There are two ways to vote: online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter, where you can send a public tweet or retweet and include one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag.

Complete rules can be found at https://votepca.com/rules. Complete list of category and nominee hashtags can be found at https://votepca.com/faqs. Voting runs today through Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59pm ET.

Check out the nominees for the 2022 People's Choice Awards below:

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick



THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022



Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket To Paradise



THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022



Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick



THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022



Nope

Death on the Nile

Don't Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Brad Pitt - Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya - Nope

Dwayne Johnson - Black Adam

Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds - The Adam Project

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick



THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022



Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot - Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner - The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez - Marry Me

Joey King - Bullet Train

Keke Palmer - Nope

Queen Latifah - Hustle

Viola Davis - The Woman King



THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022



Austin Butler - Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya - Nope

Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling

Gal Gadot - Death on the Nile

Harry Styles - Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis - Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer - Nope

Mila Kunis - Luckiest Girl Alive



THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022



Adam Sandler - Hustle

Channing Tatum - The Lost City

Jennifer Garner - The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez - Marry Me

Julia Roberts - Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah - Hustle

Ryan Reynolds - The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock - The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson - Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King - Bullet Train

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz - The Batman



THE SHOW OF 2022



Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey's Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us



THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022



Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us



THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022



Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset



THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022



America's Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice



THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022



Dwayne Johnson - Young Rock

Ewan McGregor - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things

Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us



THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022



Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

Kristen Bell - The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria



THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022



Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson - Young Rock

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell - The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-Ish



THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022



Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today with Hoda and Jenna



THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022



Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Charli D'Amelio - Dancing with the Stars

Bosco - RuPaul's Drag Race

Gabby Windey - The Bachelorette

Mayyas - America's Got Talent

Noah Thompson - American Idol

Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor - The Masked Singer

Willow Pill - RuPaul's Drag Race



THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022



Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian - The Kardashians

Kyle Richards - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation



THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022



Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam



THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022



House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd



THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022



Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift



THE GROUP OF 2022



BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco



THE SONG OF 2022



About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

First Class - Jack Harlow

Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga

Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj

Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM - The Weeknd

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Special - Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny



THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022



Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett



THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022



Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra



THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022



Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) - Charlie Puth

"Let Somebody Go" - Coldplay X Selena Gomez

"Oh My God" - Adele

"Pink Venom" - BLACKPINK

"PROVENZA" - KAROL G

"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official" – BTS



THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022



"Left And Right" - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

"Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

"Do We Have A Problem?" - Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

"Freaky Deaky" - Tyga X Doja Cat

"Hold Me Closer" - Elton John & Britney Spears

"Jimmy Cooks" - Drake Featuring 21 Savage

"Party" - Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

"Sweetest Pie" - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa



THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022



BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour



THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022



Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charli D'Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

Mr Beast

Noah Beck



THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022



Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes - Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

Whitney Cummings - Jokes (Netflix)



THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022



Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry



THE POP PODCAST OF 2022



Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Archetypes

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

Not Skinny But Not Fat

SmartLess

Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer