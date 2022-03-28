Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

On this day in the year of our Lord 2022, the SnyderCut won an award at the Academy Awards — but not an Oscar.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's four-hour extended cut of 2017's Justice League that was released on HBO Max in 2021, received the first-annual Oscars Cheer Moment at this year's ceremony on Sunday. It was recognized for the sequence in which Ezra Miller's The Flash runs through the Speed Force.

How did we get to this moment? First, we must answer, what exactly is a Cheer Moment? Not one of our favorite scenes from the Netflix hit docuseries Cheer, as it turns out.

Among many changes brought to the Oscars this year in an attempt to draw more eyeballs to the telecast on ABC after years of steady ratings decline, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced an online poll for movie fans to vote on one of two things: their favorite movie of 2021 and the "most cheer-worthy movie moment ever for a chance to win a year of free movies." (I.e. a Cheer Moment.) It was a very MTV Movie/People's Choice Awards kind of move.

Snyder's rabid fan base is still just as rabid today and was vocal on Twitter about voting for the director's works for both categories, which were set to be revealed during the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

The runners-up for Cheer Moment were Spider-Man: No Way Home for the "three Spider-Men team-up," Avengers: Endgame for Captain America's "Avengers, assemble" battle cry moment, Jennifer Hudson's "And I'm Telling You" song from Dreamgirls, and Keanu Reeves' bullet-time backbend in The Matrix.

Are you happy now, Oscars? Are the show's ratings officially saved?

