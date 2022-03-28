Confusion

Attendees didn't quite seem to know what was going on at first when Smith promptly walked up to Rock on stage and slapped him across the face before calmly sauntering back to his seat.

While the broadcast itself went silent, Rock responded in the room by saying, "Oh wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me." People initially laughed and clapped, seemingly thinking it was part of the joke. The reality of the situation became clear once Smith, at this point sitting back in his chair next to Pinkett Smith, shouted at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."

"Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke," Rock replied, to which Smith repeated his previous remark.

"Everyone in the mezzanine was standing up to see what was going on — everyone shocked," a PEOPLE staffer says. "You could hear a pin drop. Everyone was looking bug-eyed at each other like, 'OMG is this really happening?' Chris Rock looked stunned."

"I thought it was a skit," CODA star Emilia Jones was overheard saying, according to reporters on the scene.

"The first time Will said it, you couldn't make out what he was saying," says one reporter. "But then everyone went silent and Will said it again: 'Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth.'"