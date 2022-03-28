Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith get jiggy with it at Oscars afterparty following Chris Rock slap

Smith celebrated his Best Actor win with his wife and children Willow, Jaden, and Trey after his controversial moment at the Academy Awards.

Oscar winner Will Smith got jiggy with it at Vanity Fair's afterparty following his Best Actor win at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, dancing to his own songs alongside wife Jada Pinkett Smith after he stunned viewers with what has now been coined the Oscars Slap.

More dizzying than Envelopegate 2017 (when Moonlight won the Best Picture Oscar after La La Land had been erroneously declared the winner), Smith descended the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night and slapped presenter Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (The actress has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith Will Smith attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Willow, Jaden, and Trey | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Smith appeared unbothered at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty later that evening, where he was joined by children Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Trey Smith and more friends. Lupita Nyong'o, Lena Waithe, and Trevor Noah reportedly hugged him as he entered the party, where the DJ congratulated Smith and played some of his songs, including "Gettin' Jiggy With It."

After the slap, Smith won his first Oscar for his role as Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. In his emotional speech, he alluded to the confrontation and apologized to the Academy and fellow attendees over the incident, drawing parallels between himself and the Williams patriarch.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," he said during his Oscar acceptance speech. "I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you've got to be able to take abuse, you've got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you've got to be able to have people disrespecting you. You've got to smile, and you've got to pretend like that's okay."

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I'm the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," Smith said, omitting mention of Rock. He did refer to fellow nominee Denzel Washington, however, adding, "What Denzel said to me a few moments ago, he said, 'At your highest moment, that's when the devil comes for you.' I want to be a vessel for love."

