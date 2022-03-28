The Oscars slap: Social media reacts with shock, anger, and (of course) jokes

Tweets or it didn't happen, right? Viewers took to social media to process their feelings about Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Tweets or it didn't happen, right? The only thing Oscar viewers like better than a viral moment — be it an upset win, an Adele Dazeem-style flub, or unexpected feats of strength — is racing to social media to discuss said viral moment after it happens.

The Internet is still melting down over last night's biggest Oscars shock: King Richard star Will Smith storming on stage to slap comedian Chris Rock, after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock said, in reference to Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (The actress has alopecia, which causes hair loss.)

Smith's violent response to Rock's quip prompted a wide range of reactions from the viewing audience. While some went straight for the joke ("Anyone have a late-night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?" tweeted Conan O'Brien), others expressed anger and concern. "Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology," tweeted director Rob Reiner. "NO ONE IS DOING OKAY," noted A Black Lady Sketch Show star/creator Robin Thede. Taye Diggs, meanwhile, chose to recreate the moment on his TikTok.

Not long after his altercation with Rock, Smith went on to win Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. Though he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his behavior, he did not apologize to Rock himself. The comedian has declined to press charges.

Take a look at some of the most notable reactions to what may go down as the most shocking moment in Oscars history.