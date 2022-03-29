Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap: 'Unacceptable and inexcusable'

The newly crowned Best Actor winner added, "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith, 53, wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram account Monday afternoon. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

During the Oscars telecast, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss. Smith reacted to Rock's joke by walking up to him on stage and striking him, then returning to his seat and yelling, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."

Less than an hour after the altercation, Smith won Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and attempted to explain his actions, saying, "Love will make you do crazy things," but he did not mention Rock by name.

Will Smith and Chris Rock Will Smith and Chris Rock | Credit: David Livingston/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In his statement Monday, however, Smith wrote, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He went on to apologize again to the Academy, and to the producers of the show, the attendees, viewers across the globe, the Williams family, and his "King Richard Family." Smith concluded by saying, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

The Academy said in a statement Monday morning that it condemned Smith's outburst and had launched a formal review of the incident that would explore "further action and consequences." A source familiar with the situation told EW that the Academy seriously considered removing Smith from the ceremony after he struck Rock.

According to the LAPD, Rock declined to press charges against Smith. The comedian has yet to address the matter publicly, and representatives for him did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment regarding Smith's mea culpa.

Read Smith's full statement below.