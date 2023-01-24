Where to stream the 2023 Oscar nominees

You have until March 12 to catch up.
By Nick Romano January 24, 2023 at 09:38 AM EST
The moment has arrived when oodles of movies are getting nominated for Oscars and you feel hopelessly out of touch because you haven't seen them. Well, there's an easy way to change that.

EW is tracking down where you can easily watch and/or stream the Oscar nominees in a convenient bookmark-able spot.

Never again will you think people are talking about "the band Flea of Ed Sheeran" when really they're discussing The Banshees of Inisherin. Never again will you only think of Triangle of Sadness as a Facebook status. Never again will you avoid the new Avatar because of bathroom break anxiety. If you can watch 20 hours of Ginny & Georgia, which according to Netflix many of you have, then you can stomach its 3-hour runtime.

Winners will be announced during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations here.

Where to watch the films nominated for Best Picture

Credit: Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front

Watch the trailer here

All Quiet on the Western Front is streaming on Netflix and playing in select theaters.

Read EW's review of All Quiet on the Western Front.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water

Watch the trailer here

Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theaters, where it's still earning truckloads of money. A Disney+ streaming release is expected soon.

Read EW's review of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Credit: Searchlight Pictures

The Banshees of Inisherin

Watch the trailer here

The Banshees of Inisherin is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

Read EW's review of The Banshees of Inisherin.

Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Elvis

Watch the trailer here

Elvis is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

Read EW's review of Elvis.

Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Watch the trailer here

Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming on the Showtime app and platforms. It's also available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

Read EW's review of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Credit: Universal

The Fabelmans

Watch the trailer here

The Fabelmans is available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

Read EW's review of The Fabelmans.

Credit: Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

TÁR

Watch the trailer here

TÁR is playing in select theaters and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent. It will stream on Peacock beginning on Jan. 27. 

Read EW's review of TÁR. 

Credit: Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Top Gun: Maverick

Watch the trailer here

Top Gun: Maverick is streaming on Paramount+ and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

Read EW's review of Top Gun: Maverick.

Credit: Neon

Triangle of Sadness

Watch the trailer here

Triangle of Sadness is available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

Read EW's review of Triangle of Sadness.

Credit: Michael Gibson/Orion

Women Talking

Watch the trailer here

Women Talking is playing in select theaters.

Read EW's review of Women Talking.

Where to watch the films nominated for Best Director

Credit: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

This is Martin McDonagh's first Oscar nomination for directing and his seventh overall.

Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming on the Showtime app and platforms. It's also available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

Everything Everywhere All at Once mark the very first Oscar nominations for filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert with three total.

Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

With The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg extends his record as the only filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director across six decades.

Credit: Focus Features

Todd Field, TÁR

TÁR is playing in select theaters and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent. It will stream on Peacock beginning on Jan. 27.

The film marks the sixth total Oscar nomination for filmmaker Todd Field and his first for directing.

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness is available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

The film marks director Ruben Östlund's very first Oscar nominations, with two total.

Where to watch the films nominated for Best Actor

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Austin Butler, Elvis

Elvis is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

The role of Elvis Presley landed Austin Butler his first Oscar nomination. He previously won the Golden Globe for Best Actor, Drama for the same performance.

Credit: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

This is Colin Farrell's first ever Oscar nomination.

Credit: A24

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

The Whale is currently playing in select theaters.

This marks Brendan Fraser's first ever Oscar nomination.

Read EW's review of The Whale.

Credit: A24

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aftersun is playing in select theaters and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.

This marks Paul Mescal's first ever Oscar nomination.

Read EW's review of Aftersun.

Credit: Sundance Institute

Bill Nighy, Living

Living is playing in select theaters.

This marks Bill Nighy's first ever Oscar nomination.

