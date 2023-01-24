Where to stream the 2023 Oscar nominees
The moment has arrived when oodles of movies are getting nominated for Oscars and you feel hopelessly out of touch because you haven't seen them. Well, there's an easy way to change that.
EW is tracking down where you can easily watch and/or stream the Oscar nominees in a convenient bookmark-able spot.
Never again will you think people are talking about "the band Flea of Ed Sheeran" when really they're discussing The Banshees of Inisherin. Never again will you only think of Triangle of Sadness as a Facebook status. Never again will you avoid the new Avatar because of bathroom break anxiety. If you can watch 20 hours of Ginny & Georgia, which according to Netflix many of you have, then you can stomach its 3-hour runtime.
Winners will be announced during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations here.
Where to watch the films nominated for Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front is streaming on Netflix and playing in select theaters.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theaters, where it's still earning truckloads of money. A Disney+ streaming release is expected soon.
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
Elvis
Elvis is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming on the Showtime app and platforms. It's also available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans is available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
TÁR
TÁR is playing in select theaters and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent. It will stream on Peacock beginning on Jan. 27.
Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick is streaming on Paramount+ and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
Triangle of Sadness
Triangle of Sadness is available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
Women Talking
Women Talking is playing in select theaters.
Where to watch the films nominated for Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
This is Martin McDonagh's first Oscar nomination for directing and his seventh overall.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming on the Showtime app and platforms. It's also available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
Everything Everywhere All at Once mark the very first Oscar nominations for filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert with three total.
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans is available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
With The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg extends his record as the only filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director across six decades.
Todd Field, TÁR
TÁR is playing in select theaters and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent. It will stream on Peacock beginning on Jan. 27.
The film marks the sixth total Oscar nomination for filmmaker Todd Field and his first for directing.
Where to watch the films nominated for Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Elvis is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
The role of Elvis Presley landed Austin Butler his first Oscar nomination. He previously won the Golden Globe for Best Actor, Drama for the same performance.
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin is streaming on HBO Max and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
This is Colin Farrell's first ever Oscar nomination.
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
The Whale is currently playing in select theaters.
This marks Brendan Fraser's first ever Oscar nomination.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aftersun is playing in select theaters and available across most major video on demand platforms for rent.
This marks Paul Mescal's first ever Oscar nomination.
Bill Nighy, Living
Living is playing in select theaters.
This marks Bill Nighy's first ever Oscar nomination.
