How to watch and stream the 2021 Oscars

Plus, how to watch the red carpet, and the new pre- and post-shows.

After the weirdest and longest awards season ever, the 93rd Academy Awards are finally here. Tonight, winners will be announced, little gold men will be presented, and we'll finally know the answer to what exactly does an Oscars ceremony during a pandemic look like, anyway?

Whether you've still got cable or cut the cord long ago, here are the best ways to watch the red carpet, the Oscars themselves, and the new official pre- and post-shows.

How to watch the Oscars red carpet

People and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night will air Sunday before the ceremony from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET/2:30-3:30 p.m. PT. The red carpet event will celebrate film's biggest stars with interviews from this year's Academy Awards nominees, including Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day, Chloé Zhao, the cast of Sound of Metal, and more. The livestream will be available on EW.com.

When are the Oscars

The Oscars ceremony will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Oscars: Into the Spotlight, the pre-show special, will air starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, and the post-show special Oscars: After Dark will air whenever the official ceremony ends — what exact time that will be is anyone's guess, as the ceremony tends to run long!

How to watch the ceremony

The easiest way to tune in is on ABC, but the ceremony will also be live-streamed for viewers living in participating markets at abc.com or with the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider, such as Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV (see the full list of providers here). Once you've signed in, watch at abc.com/watch-live or select "live TV" in the ABC app. For cord-cutters, the show can also be streamed live on Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and AT&T Now.

These methods are also the best way to watch the official Oscars pre- and post-shows, which you can read more about here. For viewers outside the U.S., these guidelines should be followed for watching.

Check out EW's The Awardist podcast for interviews with some of this year's top Oscars nominees, and our predictions for who will win on Sunday.