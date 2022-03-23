Wanda Sykes and Jimmy Kimmel brainstorm ways to get more money from the Oscars

"I've already decided I'm just going to steal an Oscar," the comedienne joked.

Wanda Sykes is a busy woman.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, the comedian reflected on her concurrent gigs, writing and starring on Netflix's The Upshaws, working Hulu's History of the World, Part II with Mel Brooks, and most of all co-hosting this year's Oscars. "I realized out of all the jobs that I have, this one is going to cost me money," she quips.

Having done the notoriously difficult job himself, host Jimmy Kimmel shared with her that he was only paid $15,000 to do months of work in anticipation of hosting Hollywood's big night, and given that Sykes splits duties with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, they're personally probably making even less. "I've already decided I'm just going to steal an Oscar," jokes Sykes, providing her plan to remedy the money situation.

She also gave more insight for how the hosting trio is approaching the show, saying that they will do the opening monologue together, and then split up. "To be honest, whoever gets drunk is the one that's going to be backstage," she adds. "So if you see just Amy and Regina out, you can just go, 'Wanda's drunk, she's backstage.'"

She explains, "I'm here to have some fun," so drinking will occur once the awards show really gets going. "It's not like I'm getting paid, you know. You get what you pay for. You want sober Wanda, you've got to add some zeroes and move that comma. You're getting free Wanda."

Kimmel insists one more time that his guest ask for more money, but Sykes promises "I'mma get good money for that Oscar. I ain't worried about it."

The 94th Oscars air Sunday, March 27, on ABC. Keep up with our ongoing coverage of the Academy Awards race leading up to the big night, including our predictions, contender tracker, and more.

