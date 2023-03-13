"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is the Black woman," Carter said after winning again for outfitting the world of Black Panther.

Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth E. Carter wins second Oscar: 'Nice to see you again'

Ruth E. Carter won her second Best Costume Design Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — she won her first for the original film in 2019 — at the 2023 Oscars.

In her acceptance speech, Carter remembered her mother who passed this week at 101 years old.

RUTH CARTER

"Nice to see you again," Carter said while accepting her trophy.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is the Black woman. She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this room," Carter continued, directly addressing that last bit to Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda.

Carter then mentioned her mother, saying, "She is my mother. This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom."

Wakanda Forever was something of an elegy to Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero in 2018's Black Panther and died in 2020. Carter became the first African American to win Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards for that film.

Carter went on to thank director Ryan Coogler, adding that, "Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented."

"This is for my mother," Carter concluded. "She was 101."

Backstage, Carter gave Bassett — and her legendary arms — a shout-out: "The exposed shoulder shows her strength because Angela she got those guns, right? We exposed her arms to show how strong and vulnerable women can be at the same time, and also lead a nation."

