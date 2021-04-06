"You know I had nine failed pilots, right?" Davis asks with a bittersweet smile. "I was 49 when I got Murder. The Help did a lot of work. Doubt did a lot of work. Antwone Fisher did a lot of work. But it was a network TV show that put me on the map.... It's just heartbreaking as a woman when you're not seen as pretty and when you're not seen as young. When you're darker than a paper bag, no one sees you. They just don't. If I want any kind of role that is deeper, more complicated, more specific, then I have to look for it. And once I look for it, trust me, I have to develop it. Very much so."