CODA star Troy Kotsur made history at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

With his victory for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, and the second deaf performer to win overall. The first was none other than his CODA costar and on-screen wife Marlee Matlin, who won Best Actress 35 years ago for her role in the 1986 film Children of a Lesser God.

Upon accepting the award, Kotsur brought his trademark charm to the Oscars stage. "This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I'm here. Thank you so much to all the members of the Academy for recognizing my work," he said, before telling the audience about his trip to the White House recently with his fellow CODA cast members. He joked that he wanted to teach President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden "dirty sign language" but Matlin told him "to behave."

He then went on to thank deaf theaters for fostering his career, and, quoting Steven Spielberg, called director Sian Heder "the best communicator" for bringing the deaf and hearing community together. And, in a moment that brought his interpreter to tears, he shared a sweet story about his father.

Troy Kotsur Troy Kotsur | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down and wasn't able to sign," he said. "Dad, I learned so much from you, and I'll always love you. You are my hero." Kotsur concluded by dedicating the award to CODA and the deaf and disabled communities. "This is our moment," he said.

In the category, Kotsur was up against Ciarán Hinds in Belfast, J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos, and The Power of the Dog stars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For his role as lovable but tough dad and fisherman Frank Rossi in the Apple TV+ film, Kotsur had picked up almost every major precursor award in the lead-up to Sunday's Oscars, winning at the BAFTAs, Indie Spirits, Gotham, and SAG Awards, plus a slew of critics honors.

The film follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing person in her deaf family (also known as a CODA, or child of deaf adults). When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. In addition to Matlin and Jones, the film also stars Eugenio Derbez and Daniel Durant.

The heartwarming indie, which debuted at Sundance last year to rave reviews, was also up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at this year's Oscars.

