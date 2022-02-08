His CODA costar Marlee Matlin, the first deaf actress to win an Oscar, congratulated him.

Troy Kotsur becomes first deaf actor, second deaf person to earn Oscar nomination

CODA (2021 movie)

CODA star Troy Kotsur has become only the second deaf person to ever be nominated for an Academy Award.

Tuesday's Oscar nominations saw Kotsur nominated for Best Supporting Actor, which makes him the first male deaf actor to receive a nom. Marlee Matlin, one of his CODA costars, was the first deaf person to not only be nominated but win an Oscar in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God.

Matlin congratulated Kotsur on the recognition. "So proud of my co star/friend!" she tweeted.

CODA stars Emilia Jones as Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family who finds a passion for singing. Kotsur plays Ruby's father, while Matlin plays her mother.

Kotsur was nominated in the Supporting Actor category alongside Ciarán Hinds for Belfast, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog, and J.K. Simmons for Being the Ricardos.

CODA was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.