The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume

"We do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year," the show's wardrobe supervisor said.

Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode.

The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.

Cohost Sara Haines then segued into the "Boo Are You Wearing?" segment featuring "costumes inspired by this year's hottest topics" that included both "horror stories and shocking moments" from pop culture, politics, and more.

After ushering in models in costumes touching on everything from Dr. Oz to economic inflation, Ashley Alderfer Kaufman, the talk show's wardrobe supervisor, brought out a child wearing a head-to-toe gold bodysuit with a red handprint painted over their cheek.

"We do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn't help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year," she said as the child posed before the hosts. "So, we have our interpretation, we have an Oscars statue, we call this 'The Oscars Slap,' and he has a red face paint on the statue."

EW has reached out to Rock and Smith for comment.

The View wasn't the only major production to include a Halloween-centered reference to the Oscars slap. Over the weekend, the Jack Harlow-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live included a sketch about costumes that starred Devon Walker as a man dressed as Rock with a hand glued to his face.

At the March Oscars ceremony, Smith — before winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard — approached the stage and slapped Rock, who was presenting another award, after the comedian made a joke about the hair of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Following the broadcast, Goldberg, who sits on the Academy's board, said she felt Smith "overreacted" but clarified that "not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. Some people just snap. He snapped." She also praised Rock for keeping his composure, but predicted that Smith would face consequences from the Academy.

The group later banned Smith, who released an apology after the telecast, from attending all Academy-affiliated events (including the Oscars) for the next decade, though he was permitted to keep his King Richard trophy.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

